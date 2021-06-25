Scarlett Johansson Does Not Want To Be Associated With MCU Anymore

Scarlett Johansson has made it clear that she wants to quit the Marvel Cinematic Universe for good.

Black Widow or Natasha Romanov has turned out to be the most prized heroine in the MCU. From her killer martial arts skills that could take over the most daunting of villains to her expansive emotional range which enabled her to connect with her fellow Avengers — there is no parallel for Romanov in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Furthermore, it’s hard to imagine her without Scarlett Johansson’s bold portrayal of the character. But after a long stretch as Black Widow with Marvel, Scarlett Johansson is tired and bent on moving on from the role.

Scarlett Johansson was welcomed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with ‘Iron Man 2’ in 2010. As it turned out, Johansson’s bold entry in the MCU is one of the most iconic foundations given to a character in the franchise. Much to the surprise of the studio, Johansson was an instant hit among the fans.

Many fans do not know that Johansson had only a couple of films with Marvel in her contract. It’s the overwhelmingly great audience reception that demanded her character to be more prominent in the franchise. As a result, she went on to star in around six MCU films.

But the time has come for her to move on, as expressed by her. In a conversation with Total Film, Johansson expressed that she wanted to quit MCU while at her best. She said,

“In every way, and certainly as an actor, it’s always better to leave a situation when you’re on top. And to feel good about something. It’s great. And I feel on top with this. I really do. I’m really proud of it. So we’ll see how everybody else sees it! But I will always love my experience of it”.

It’s relieving to know that while Johansson is tired and has milked the best out of Black Widow, she is finally presenting her to the fans as a stand-alone heroine, the way she wants it.

Moving Forward

Fans have not received an in-depth insight about Natasha Romanov, except in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, where scenes of her training in Red Room were vaguely recalled. But ‘Black Widow’ is going to amend the underrepresentation of Natasha Romanov, after which Scarlett Johansson shall move on from the role.

The film is going to be set in the post-Civil War era. Being estranged and on the run after the fallout between Tony Stark and Captain America, Romanov will come to terms with her history as a former KGB agent. In addition, she will face some important people whom she left behind, including Red Guardian (David Harbour), Yelena (Florence Pugh), her former co-trainee in the Red Room and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), a former Black Widow who posed as a mother figure to Romanov. The four will reunite to help Romanov fulfil a daunting pursuit.

Johansson is “really proud” of the ‘Black Widow’ film, as she should be. She has revealed how she did not want the film to be Romanov’s origin story and set in the Soviet Era, as earlier envisaged. Instead, she pushed to “move forward” with the character by locating her in “the best place” in the MCU timeline, when she’s possibly at her lowest.

Given how much heart Johansson has put into the ‘Black Widow’ film, it is inevitable that the overarching efforts will leave her tired in the MCU. Despite this, the excitement for the film is too hot to handle as it is set to release in less than a month. The film will stream on Disney+ as well as run in theatres from July 9 onwards.

The Road Ahead

It is speculated that once Johansson exits from the MCU, Florence Pugh will take over her role. The Oscar-nominated actress has done amazing projects like ‘Midsommar’, ‘Little Women’, and will make a great addition to the beloved franchise.

About the current Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson is clearly enjoying the peak of her career after being nominated at the Academy Awards in the same year as both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’, respectively. After ‘Black Widow’, she has several high-stake projects lined up.

Johansson is expected to play Audrey in the remake of the classic musical ‘Little Shop of Horrors’. The actress could also take on the role of Frankenstein’s bride in a reinvention of the 1935 film ‘Bride of Frankenstein’. Johansson has everything to lose and gain in her career at this new stage as she moves on from the decade-old role of Black Widow.

What are you looking forward to in the ‘Black Widow’ film? Comment below!