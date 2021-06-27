While promoting ‘Black Widow’, Scarlett Johansson called out Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Iron Man’ movies for objectifying her character.

‘Black Widow’ will be the first MCU movie to be released after ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ which arrived in theatres back in 2019.

The movie was originally set to come out in 2020 but was delayed as a result of the pandemic. Now, almost thirteen months after its first release date, ‘Black Widow’ will be available in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th.

‘Black Widow’ will finally provide MCU fans with a backstory of their favourite Russian spy, Natasha Romanova.

While the character has been present in the MCU right since the early ‘Iron Man’ movies, very little is known about her origin. This movie will explore Natasha’s family as well as her history with the Red Room.

Scarlett Johansson Disappointed With Robert Downey Jr. For His Misogynist Remarks

The Red Room Program is where all the Black Widows are trained to become the deadly assassins that they are.

The journey of Natasha’s escape from the sinister organization that made her a living weapon will be depicted in the movie.

The prequel will also answer how a Russian spy started working with Nick Fury for S.H.I.E.L.D and became an iconic Avenger.

IS SCARLETT JOHANSSON UPSET WITH ROBERT DOWNEY JR.?

During press interviews for ‘Black Widow’, the actress spoke about how women were represented in Hollywood not a very long time ago.

It is speculated that the reason Scarlett Johansson is upset with Robert Downey Jr. is because of how Iron Man spoke about Black Widow in old MCU movies.

Scarlett Johansson might not be at odds with Robert Downey Jr. Her problems are with the narrow-minded depiction of female characters in Hollywood movies which were prevalent until the last decade or so.

Video Credits: Ariana Johnson

In the second ‘Iron Man’ movie, Tony Stark refers to Black Widow as an object rather than a respected colleague. Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark sees Natasha Romanova only as an attractive woman and not the rounded out person that the character is.

Scarlett Johansson went on to say that she is glad to see the progress of women’s representation in Hollywood.

This is also evident through her character. Black Widow has played a pivotal role in major MCU movie events like ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

It is perhaps Tony Stark’s misogynistic remarks that have sparked the question,

“Is Scarlett Johansson upset with Robert Downey Jr.”?

THE EXCITING APPEAL OF BLACK WIDOW

While Black Widow’s depictions in the first few MCU movies might not have been the best, fans have a lot to be excited about in the upcoming film.

It is confirmed through the trailer that ‘Black Widow’ will show the Red Room in the MCU. This means that Natasha will have to go up against other combatants who have the same training that she does. While the Black Widow has taken on many advanced fighters before, will she be a match against her own kind of soldiers? Especially when she’s fighting all of them at once.

Video Credits: Entertainment Weekly

Luckily, she won’t be alone. ‘Black Widow’ will introduce Yelena Belova from the Marvel comics. Yelena Belova is the second person to hold the title of Black Widow and will also be Natasha’s successor in the MCU.

Apart from this, ‘Black Widow’ will introduce the Red Guardian. The Red Guardian is like Russia’s version of Captain America and also Natasha’s father in the MCU.

Rachel Weiss is said to play a mysterious character who has gone through the Red Room program five times over and is now helping Natasha and Yelena. On the surface, it looks like Natasha does not need to worry considering all the help she is getting from her family. But the villain in ‘Black Widow’ is a threat not to be taken lightly.

The trailer shows Black Widow fighting Taskmaster, who is a character that can take on Natasha and her family. Taskmaster is one of the most dangerous fighters in Marvel comics because he has the ability to mirror and duplicate the fighting style of anyone he observes. This means if Taskmaster has footage of Captain America or Black Panther in battle, he can now fight just as well as the two of them.

Without any powers, a whole gang of Black Widows out to kill her, and a fighter who can very easily rival her training, how will Natasha survive the challenges that ‘Black Widow’ will make her face?

The answer to that will be clear to us on July 9th. What are your thoughts on Black Widow’s evolution in the MCU and her upcoming solo movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below.