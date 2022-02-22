Scarlett Johansson Finally Lets Out The Big Secret From The Filming Of Sing 2

Why did Scarlett Johansson keep friends and family away while filming ‘Sing 2’? Let’s hear it from the actress who reprised her role as the porcupine Ash in ‘Sing 2’!

‘Sing 2’ is the follow-up to the popular 2016 film of the same name and got produced by the same studio that brought us hits like ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Minions’. It features the return of well-known voices such as Matthew McConaughey as Buster the koala, Reese Witherspoon as Rosita the pig, Scarlett Johansson as Ash the porcupine, Nick Kroll as Gunter, Tori Kelly as Meena the elephant, and Taryn Egerton as Johnny the gorilla. The sequel is a hit with audiences, earning a whopping £16 million in its first weekend and a total of £400 million worldwide.

After the first film, the famous characters return to put on their biggest show in ‘Sing 2’. However, they will need to persuade a retired and reclusive rock star, played by U2’s Bono, to join them.

U2’s Bono joins the ‘Sing’ cast as the reluctant lion rock star Clay Calloway, who got coaxed out of retirement following the death of his wife by Matthew McConaughey’s Buster Moon and his band of musical misfits. He finally steps onto the stage to perform U2’s classic ‘I Still Have not Found What I’m Looking For’ with porcupine punk rocker Ash played by Scarlett Johansson.

Scarlett Johansson also sings in the film and is credited on the soundtrack of ‘Sing 2’ for the songs ‘Heads Will Roll’, ‘Where the Streets Have No Name’, ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ and ‘Stuck in A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of’.

Johansson also performed ‘I Still Have Not Found What I am Looking For’ with U2’s Bono, and the actress expressed her excitement about her role in the film in a recent interview with Variety.

She exclaimed: “When we were actually recording it. I kept thinking to myself, is this really happening?”

In 2016, she recorded vocals for songs in the first ‘Sing’ film, performing the Carly Rae Jepsen hit ‘Call Me, Maybe’ as well as an original song, ‘Set It All Free’.

One of the most challenging aspects of ‘Sing 2’, in which Scarlett Johansson co-stars with Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, and rock star Bono, was keeping it a secret even from her closest friends. She even hid the fact that she would be singing with U2 front man Bono, who was a hero to her growing up.

She claimed that the project was so top-secret that she would perform a duet with Bono. Scarlett Johansson was exploding with excitement, but she could not tell anyone. But she could hear her 13-year-old self saying, ‘How is this real?’

Johansson recorded her bit, and because she was living in this secrecy, she did not have time to process it. “But now I have. I have sung with Bono! It is so surreal. It is awesome”. Rose, she said, has even higher aspirations for her mother. Johansson and her daughter share the hope that she will someday be a Disney princess.

Scarlett Johansson excited for her daughter to watch ‘Sing 2’

Rose was overjoyed to learn that she would appear in the popular animated film. Dkoding believes Johansson’s excitement is understandable because Rose will finally be able to watch one of her mother’s films. Johansson began her career at the age of nine in Rob Reiner’s ‘North’, but she broke through with ‘Manny & Lo’.

Johannson spent more than a decade in the Marvel universe as Natasha Romanoff, a secret agent known as the Black Widow. She went on to reprise the role in several blockbuster films. As a result, her voice over in the animated family film ‘Sing’ is a breath of fresh air.

Scarlett revealed to The Sun that hearing her voice come from a punk-rock porcupine might be too much for her daughter. However, it may be the only film she has ever made that she will be able to see through.

“I grew up watching ‘Aladdin’, ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Cinderella’, and other Disney classics. The fact that she can now relate to characters other than typical Disney princesses, such as those in ‘Sing’, is fantastic. It will be cool if her mother appears in the film as well “, Johansson explained.

Tell us what you think of Scarlett's performance in 'Sing 2' in the comments!