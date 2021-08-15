Scared Kaley Cuoco Stopped Doing Intimate Scenes After The Big Bang Theory

After completing twelve seasons of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Kaley Cuoco was uncomfortable doing intimate scenes in her new HBO Max series, ‘The Flight Attendant’. Let’s find out what Kaley Cuoco and her co-star, Michiel Huisman have to say about the bed scene!

Kaley Cuoco was barely twenty-two years old when she began working in ‘The Big Bang Theory‘. The sitcom revolved around two physicists, Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). Cuoco got cast as their next-door neighbour and Leonard’s love interest for eleven seasons. After playing the role of Penny for twelve years, Cuoco managed to move onto a different character. She starred, and executive produced a drama series known as ‘The Flight Attendant‘.

KALEY CUOCO HAD NO BED SCENES IN ‘THE BIG BANG THEORY’

In ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Penny was intimately involved with her on-screen boyfriend and later husband, Leonard Hofstadter. While Kaley Cuoco’s character was part of a significant number of bed scenes in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Cuoco never had to do a sex scene on-screen. Her ‘Big Bang Theory’ scenes always ended up being more comical than romantic.

In ‘The Flight Attendant’, Kaley Cuoco’s character Cassie Bowden falls for a passenger, Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman). She gets wasted and has sex with him. The next day she wakes up to a dead Alex lying next to her in bed.

Why did Kaley Cuoco stop doing bed scenes after ‘The Big Bang Theory’?

During a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, Cuoco revealed how uncomfortable she was doing intimate scenes on ‘The Flight Attendant’ with Michiel. She confessed about never doing any sex scenes but had one in ‘Flight Attendant’ with Michiel. Her co-star had the experience of doing these scenes, and she just had no idea.

She added: “When they called cut, I would be hovering over him (Michiel Huisman) like I was on a toilet. I am like, I am not touching anything. I am not looking at anything. I did not know what to do. Michiel was like, you are acting so weird. You are making this way weirder than it needs to be.” But I was totally out of my element. In the end, Michael had to teach her how to have fake sex.

WHY WAS KALEY UNCOMFORTABLE DOING INTIMATE SCENES IN ‘THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT’?

Both of Kaley Cuoco’s characters, Penny and Casie, are quite similar. They love to party. However, it is Cassie’s character that has more issues like alcohol addiction and a bad childhood. One of the major transitions for Cuoco was filming intimate scenes. In a conversation with This Morning, Michiel Huisman shared how Kaley Cuoco was uncomfortable filming intimate scenes.

The actor mentioned that he did not know that she had never done a love scene before. He guessed Kaley Cuoco had many intimate bed scenes in ‘The Big Bang Theory’. So when they were doing their first intimate scene, he noticed that Cuoco was hovering on top and not really sitting on his legs. After the third take, she started to shake a little bit. Michiel then asked her to sit down. He realised that she was so uncomfortable that she had no idea how to do this thing.

KALEY FEELS ‘THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT’ IS HER COMING-OUT PARTY

Cuoco did face some discomfort while filming intimate scenes on ‘The Flight Attendant’. But the actor overcame her issues and ended up getting nominated for the SAG and Golden Globes.

While talking to USA Today, Kaley Cuoco expressed that her role in ‘The Flight Attendant’ is definitely her coming-out party in the sense of showing everyone that she can do something other than comedy. Even though it gets quite dark and emotional, it is her way of pushing the door down.

‘The Flight Attendant’ will be back with the next season on HBO Max. We will see Cassie dealing with her sobriety. Apart from that, Cuoco will also be starring in an upcoming Warner Bros. limited series based on the iconic actress Doris Day.

