TRENDING TODAY

Scared Kaley Cuoco Stopped Doing Intimate Scenes After The Big Bang Theory

Why did Kaley Cuoco stop doing bed scenes after ‘The Big Bang Theory'?
DKODING Studio
Geetika Kanwara

I started my career as an Analyst with McKinsey but, my inclination towards the field of marketing-led me into grabbing a masters in Marketing. Life took a big circle and got me back to writing like my early childhood days. I worked as a Digital Marketing Intern with Scraplabs and as a Content Writing Associate with a travel company known as Liamtra. If not writing, you'll find me binge-watching a Netflix show, reading a book, listening to music or watching cute dog videos.

Previous Article
Millie Bobby Brown Wishes To Ruin The Career Of A TikTok Star For Mocking Her
Next Article
Is Henry Cavill Making An Appearance As Superman In Rock’s Black Adam?