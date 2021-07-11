Sandra Bullock’s Husband Blocks Keanu Reeves From His Wife’s Life

Keanu Reeves had revealed earlier that he had a massive crush on his ‘Speed’ co-star Sandra Bullock. Recent gossip states that Sandra’s husband is going the extra mile to keep away any relationship that might come up between the actress and her former co-star. What’s the scoop?

Reeves and Bullock starred together in the blockbuster hit ‘Speed’, and ever since then the actor and actress have been linked together. Though Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock never dated, everyone questioned why their relationship never came to fruition. With recent revelations from Reeves and Bullock about their crush on each other, Bullock’s husband seems to be taking steps to keep the actor out of their lives.

Highlights —

A childhood crush

Biggest Hollywood Star

Keanu Reeves trying to get with Bullock?

AN EARLY CRUSH

Bullock has had a messy married life. Her husband, Jesse James, engaged in multiple cheating incidents leading to a messy divorce. After the split in 2010, the actress has led a relatively quiet life, being together with her new beau Bryan Randall since 2015.

According to “US Weekly”, the couple does not plan to get married anytime soon even though they’re co-parenting a child together. While the couple seems happy together, recent reports about Bullock’s history with Reeves are making Randall nervous.

Video Credits: TheEllenShow

While she filmed ‘Speed’, she had a hard time filming because she had a huge crush on Keanu Reeves. She revealed on the “Ellen Show” in 2018 that she felt like Reeves did not choose her because he had “just something about me that I guess he didn’t like”.

Related: Keanu Reeves In Discussions To Play Constantine Again

Reeves rubbished those claims in 2019, saying that the reason he didn’t pursue her was that he, too, had a massive crush on her. They never got together because the two were working together, and Reeves thought it would be unprofessional to approach her in that manner.

So, what went on after then?

BIGGEST HOLLYWOOD STAR

In 2014, Keanu said that Sandra Bullock was still the most prominent Hollywood star he was friends with. He also said that he respected her immensely and kept a friendly relationship with her at all times. Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock rumours have kept going strong because their chemistry has remained unchanged since 1994.

Sandra Bullock’s husband blocks Keanu Reeves from his wife’s life

The current stash of rumours came because of this chemistry. Randall might be Bullock’s chosen life partner but he has not had the experience of fame that Sandra constantly lives with.

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock never dated but they have had highly similar lives. With early stardom and long-standing popularity, both are always in the public eye and deal with constant troubles.

Related: Keanu Reeves Frustrated With Angelina Jolie’s Tantrums On The Eternals

The fact that they had had an attraction before and that they have remained friends throughout the ordeal of life has solidified their status as a “Will they, Won’t they” couple for Hollywood tabloids. While there is no evidence about whether Sandra’s partner feels uncomfortable about her relationship with Reeves, it is in the realm of possibility.

Video Credits: Comedy Space

The two are good friends and have spent a lot of time together ever since their first role together in ‘Speed’. Recently, Sandra has even come out to say that she wants to star with Reeves again as an older married couple in a repeat of ‘Speed’.

REEVES TRYING TO GET WITH BULLOCK?

There is substance to Randall trying to block Reeves because of the Keanu Reeves – Sandra Bullock rumours. The two have had a very personal relationship, while Keanu keeps having a public friendship with Bullock.

Video Credits: Life Stories By Goalcast

Given the constant rumours and stories circulating, Randall might be taking steps to keep his relationship secure. With Sandra saying that she doesn’t want to help Keanu find a date and opening up about how much she loves her kids, she might not be looking to get with Reeves at all.

Keanu has also never said anything about being with Sandra beyond the initial crush confession. So, more likely than not, Randall doesn’t have anything to worry about the two old flames getting together.