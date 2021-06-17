Ryan Reynolds To Be The Face Of Green Lantern Once Again

Ryan Reynolds recently celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by watching his not-so-great film ‘Green Lantern’ for the first time! He mentioned that even though it is not perfect, it is not a tragedy either. Let’s find out if Ryan Reynolds’ change of heart will make him come back as Green Lantern or not?

Over the past decade, Ryan Reynolds has not missed an opportunity to make fun of his 2011 superhero movie. He even made Deadpool travel back in time to kill the actor when he was reading the script of ‘Green Lantern‘. Currently, a new ‘Green Lantern’ series is on the way. HBO recently announced a long list of movies and TV series in April. It also included a ‘Green Lantern’ series, which will be co-written and executive produced by Seth Grahame-Smith, Greg Berlanti, and Marc Guggenheim. The inclusion of Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim seems brave since they were behind the disastrous 2011 ‘Green Lantern’ movie too.

HIGHLIGHTS —

HBO’s ‘Green Lantern’ cast details

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to ‘Green Lantern’s’ Casting

Is Ryan Reynolds part of the new ‘Green Lantern’ series?

HBO’S ‘GREEN LANTERN’ CAST DETAILS

The first actor who was confirmed to be part of the HBO series was Finn Wittrock. He will lead the series as Guy Gardner. The superhero is known as a hulking mass of masculinity and a cocky alpha male. Just a few days ago, Jeremy Irvine was also cast for the role of Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern. He shared his excitement for the part on his Instagram account. His character is known to be a secretly gay FBI agent. It seems like the perfect opportunity for Warner Bros. to include more diversity.

Ryan Reynolds returning in the ‘Green Lantern’ series?

The Grahame-Smith series will showcase a blend of the popular TV show ‘Heroes’ and the DC’s ‘Tales of the Green Lantern Corps’. They will be covering decades and galaxies. Hence, bringing old and new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps on screen. Apart from Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, HBO Max’s ‘Green Lantern’ will include Jessica Cruz, Sinestro, Kilowog, Bree Jarta, and Simon Baz.

Related: Ryan Reynolds Hellbent On Destroying Deadpool With Green Lantern Return

RYAN REYNOLDS REACTS TO ‘GREEN LANTERN’S’ CASTING

Actor Ryan Reynolds recently reacted to the news of Finn Wittrock landing the role of Guy Gardner. He posted a screenshot of it on his Instagram stories with a caption: “It is like I planned it”. Hence, in a way, Reynolds approved the casting of Wittrock. But that still does not confirm if the actor is ready to reprise his role of Hal Jordan in the HBO series.

Video Credits: ET Canada

Various rumours suggested that Ryan Reynolds will appear as Green Lantern in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’. Sadly, that did not turn out to be true for Ryan Reynolds fans. Zack Synder revealed that there was another idea that he had for the Green Lantern, but that was not Reynolds. So, he thought that if he had gone down with this idea of Green Lantern, he would have had to have Ryan Reynolds as the other Lantern. Snyder mentioned that Reynolds would have been part of it, but with another Lantern. For now, he felt that it could be a different story than ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ has now.

IS RYAN REYNOLDS PART OF THE NEW ‘GREEN LANTERN’ SERIES?

Video Credits: Emergency Awesome

As per We Got This Covered, HBO’s ‘Green Lantern’ will focus on different lanterns. But eventually, the series will make space for Hal Jordan. He will show up by the end of the first season. It explained that since Sinestro is confirmed to be part of the series. We can expect Hal to show up in the finale episode. He will make an entry at the time the corrupt Lantern needs to be defeated. From that point, you can expect Hal to become a regular character on the show. Sadly, a new actor will play the role of the new Green Lantern. Even though the movie performed poorly, the possibility of Ryan Reynolds coming back as Green Lantern in the series left people excited. For now, the only superhero role Ryan Reynolds is happy to continue on screen is Deadpool. The actor is currently working on ‘Deadpool 3‘.

But will we get to see ‘Green Lantern’s’ Ryan Reynolds in a ‘Justice League‘ sequel Zack Snyder has in mind? Sadly, we will have to wait and watch. Tell us what you think about a new Hal Jordan in the comment section!