Ryan Reynolds Stands Tall Against The Rock Roasts And Wins The Battle Of Wits

In a large-scale prank combining a billboard and a mom joke, Dwayne Johnson called out his ‘Red Notice’ co-star Ryan Reynolds.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson knows how to grab attention and what better way to do so than with a massive billboard? Johnson will star alongside Ryan Reynolds in ‘Red Notice’, a new Netflix action film. Johnson, in a clever dig at his co-star, erected a massive billboard accusing Reynolds of something that many people do but are reluctant to admit.

Dwayne Johnson pulls a funny prank against Ryan Reynolds

Johnson and his history teasing

‘Red Notice’ – A critic score

This billboard appears just days before the Netflix release of ‘Red Notice’, in which Reynolds and Johnson team up to combat Gal Gadot. ‘Red Notice’ features an FBI profiler (Johnson) who reluctantly partners up with an art thief (Reynolds) to hunt “an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead”, according to the Netflix description. According to reports, ‘Red Notice’ is the costliest streaming movie ever.

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds last worked together in ‘Hobbs and Shaw’, a Fast & Furious spinoff. Gadot and Johnson also co-starred in ‘Fast and Furious 6’ and ‘Fast and Furious 5’. According to the trailer for ‘Red Notice’, Reynolds and Johnson will be exchanging quips and jabs, so this billboard could be a sneak peek at what’s to come.

The ‘Jumanji’ star shared a picture of a billboard with the caption: “Ryan Reynolds uses his mom’s Netflix account”.

“One last heist for the road. Beat that, @vancityreynolds”, Johnson wrote in the caption. “For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did.” Reynolds responded to the post, quipping: “In fairness, my mom uses my Only Fans account.”

Johnson’s post was also commented on by Netflix’s official account, which said, “This is the last time I let you decide what to put on the Netflix marquee”.

This is the last time I let @TheRock decide what to put on The Netflix Marquee… https://t.co/AuGW5jVqjH — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2021

As bullets were fired, the tweet sparked a firestorm of discussion, with many celebrities siding with Reynolds and stating that there is no shame in a family exchanging tales. Here’s what people on the internet had to say about it.

Johnson and his history teasing

Johnson has a history of teasing his co-stars, particularly Kevin Hart, who he co-starred with in ‘Jumanji’ and ‘Central Intelligence’. Johnson released a meme comparing Hart to the charming Baby Yoda character from ‘The Mandalorian’ in another promotional hoax for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’.

Johnson also recently made headlines when he surprised everyone with a surprise rap verse on a Tech N9ne song that went viral on Tik Tok. The group even began reciting this rap during the premiere of ‘Red Notice’, with several fans who had clearly overheard this stanza.

Both Johnson and Reynolds have had big summer blockbusters, with Johnson starring in Disney‘s ‘Jungle Cruise’ and Reynolds in ‘Free Guy’. Both films were box office successes, especially given the current situation of theatres.

‘Red Notice’ – A critic score

‘Red Notice’ has a 36 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that critics aren’t crazy about it. “‘Red Notice’’s big-budget and A-list cast add up to a slickly competent action comedy whose gaudy ingredients only make the middling results more disappointing”, says the majority of critics. Still, audiences normally love Johnson and Reynolds, so we’ll have to wait and see how the crowd reacts this weekend.

‘Red Notice’ will be available on Netflix from November 12th. If you want to see it on a bigger screen, it’s also showing in a few theatres. Rawson Marshall Thurber directed and wrote the film, which also features Chris Diamantopoulos, Ritu Arya, and Vincenzo Amato.