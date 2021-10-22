Ryan Reynolds protests Disney cut of ‘Deadpool 3’ by cutting ties with them

The upcoming ‘Deadpool 3’ is rumoured to be R-rated, but it will not be distributed by Disney and Ryan Reynolds seems to be furious about it.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, the Deadpool franchise has grown to be one of the most successful superhero franchises, particularly in the R-Rated genre. ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Deadpool 2’ were released while Fox owned the rights to the franchise. However, since Disney acquired Fox’s film company, the movie’s rights have been transferred to Disney. This makes it difficult for ‘Deadpool 3’ to be an R-rated film, given Disney has no R-rated superhero films. ‘Deadpool 3’ is set to be R-rated, according to reports. and Ryan Reynolds seems to be furious about it. Read to know more.

Highlights —

Ryan Reynolds is protesting against Disney

‘Deadpool 3’- A R-rated project

RYAN REYNOLDS IS PROTESTING AGAINST DISNEY

Since Disney officially acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, ‘Deadpool’ has been a long time coming: the foul-mouthed unorthodox superhero will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for ‘Deadpool 3’. Ryan Reynolds, who wore the red-and-black mask in ‘Deadpool’ 1 and 2 for Fox, has a sarcastically amusing reaction to the news.

Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3 https://t.co/N0IGDbpBK0 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 11, 2021

“Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2”, Reynolds took to Twitter to explain how he persuaded Disney to let an R-rated property join the Disney family. ‘Deadpool 3’ will be the first R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related: Slow Down With MCU Plans, Ryan Reynolds! Kevin Feige Is The Boss

After Ryan Reynolds’ first, very different portrayal of the hero in the less-than-memorable ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’, ‘Deadpool’ 1 and 2 brought the character into his own. Disney became the proud new owner of Marvel’s X-Men characters when it purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019. Reynolds claimed it was “a win for everyone involved” last year.

Ryan Reynolds protests Disney cut of ‘Deadpool 3’ by cutting ties with them

‘Deadpool 3’ is already in production, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has announced that it will be an R-rated film. “It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now”, Feige told Collider during Disney Plus press for ‘WandaVision’.

Related: Ryan Reynolds Turned Into A Marketing Genius To Make His Film A Blockbuster

‘DEADPOOL 3’- A R-RATED PROJECT

Although plot details are still scarce and no director has been recruited to direct the threequel, Reynolds is actively involved in the creative side of the project, as he has been in the past. Filming isn’t anticipated to start until 2022, and no release date has been determined, but as development progresses, expect more official details to be released. Despite the fact that Blade, which can also profit from the same rating, is on the franchise’s schedule, ‘Deadpool 3’ is currently the only R-rated movie in development.

What’s interesting right now is how ‘Deadpool’ will be handled once he joins the larger MCU. If ‘Deadpool 3’ has a tightly wound plot, an R rating won’t be an issue for the rest of the series. Miller’s reasoning comes into play when he features in future ensemble productions, such as an Avengers picture. Not being able to cuss would have no effect on how the audience perceives the anti-hero as long as Reynolds remains behind the character and keeps Wilson’s sensibility.