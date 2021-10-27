Ryan Reynolds Is Overflowing With Pride For His Success

Ryan Reynolds talks about his big release this side of the pandemic, and how hard it was to make an original script.

Ryan Reynolds has had his fair share of success. However, some might argue that his shoot to fame could be because of the ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Green Lantern’ films. But there’s more to Reynolds than you’d think, and he has set out to prove it.

Highlights:

‘Free Guy’ was not easy to make

A Film about the game world

Reynolds seems happy with the movie. Will there be a sequel?

Freeing from the comedy-superhero genre (without letting go of comedy itself), Reynolds is back in the news for something other than ‘Deadpool’. His latest release is the comedy film ‘Free Guy’, which the actor has also helped produce. The movie streams on Disney +.

‘FREE GUY’ NOT EASY TO MAKE

The movie is based on the video game world, where Reynolds plays a non-player character (or NPC). He then sets about becoming the hero of this made-up world he finds himself in and attempts to rescue his friends from being deleted by the game’s creator.

How difficult was the role? “This is slightly new for me”, reveals the actor in an interview. “There’s something really wonderful about playing a character who’s naive and innocent and is like a four-year-old adult. It’s fun to explore everything with new eyes, which is what this character gets to do, and filter that through the prism of comedy, occasional cynicism, and all sorts of other things. I love a playing character who is sort of stepping out of the background into this kind of new, new person.”

Ryan Reynolds Is Overflowing with Pride For the Success of Something other than ‘Deadpool’

In its concept, the movie seems unique and original, which is a rare feat. And Reynolds acknowledges it. “It’s hard to make an original film that isn’t based on some pre-existing IP, a comic book or a sequel in some regard. You get the script to a place that you feel like it’s perfect or it’s great and then you have to make it 30 per cent better somehow because you don’t have any ability to rely on a pre-existing knowledge or fanbase”, he says. “So, you really have to kind of go out there and prove it the old-fashioned way.”

A FILM ABOUT THE GAME WORLD

‘Free Guy’, as it is based in the gaming world, could be alienating for non-gamers. Not to mention it would have been difficult to make a movie that stayed true to such a niche genre. But Ryan Reynolds doesn’t agree. “I really don’t think Free Guy is a video game movie. It’s like saying, Titanic is a movie about boatmanship. It’s a movie about so much more but I love the narrow target we had to hit to create a world that felt so authentic to gamers.” The only thing was that the makers had to ensure that they were creating a movie that was fluent enough in its knowledge about the open-world video gaming format.

REYNOLDS SEEMS HAPPY WITH THE MOVIE. WILL THERE BE A SEQUEL?

Overall, Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ seems to be a hit. So what about a sequel? Herein the movie’s director Shawn Levy has something interesting to say. “I guess the short answer is yes. I have made things that launched franchises and I have made enough things to know that you just don’t know the outcome. So, we have bandied about and flirted with some ideas, says Levy. “But if we make Free Guy 2, it will be titled Albuquerque Boiled Turkey. When you see the film, you will understand the joke.”