Ryan Reynolds Is Marvel’s New Robert Downey Jr, Pending Your Acceptance

All stakes of Heroism in Marvel Cinematic Universe now rests upon Ryan Reynolds that was once revolving around the charming personality of Robert Downey Jr. Would you be fine with Ryan Reynolds as the new RDJ?

Now MCU phase 4 is not about a particular hero, but the project, once upon a time, was built around Iron Man; Robert Downey Jr. has made the biggest contribution in making MCU a super successful franchise today. Now that Iron Man is dead, Marvel thinks only Ryan Reynolds can match up to the charisma of RDJ. If the fans love Ryan Reynolds the way they loved RDJ remains to be seen.

There’s not a pinch of doubt in calling Marvel as the most successful franchise in the history of commercial cinema. Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting better with each project, be it Wanda Vision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, every single project in the MCU undergoes a serious inspection by Film and TV experts. We can judge from the fresh critical ratings on Rotten Tomatoes on every Marvel project. Marvel has become a brand and no matter who stars in the project, people queue to grab the first day first show.

Ryan Reynolds is the new Robert Downey Jr. for Marvel

Though in Phase 4, MCU itself is now the USP now and people don’t care who the actor is, but earlier phases revolved around the charisma of Robert Downey Jr. who played Tony Stark.

Iron Man was the trump card for Marvel, a playboy billionaire who decides to save humanity from destruction. Ever since Iron Man sacrificed his life in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel looks for someone to be called as the ultimate hero of MCU.

Ryan Reynolds to be the new Robert Downey Jr. for MCU

Insider Daniel Richtman told “We Got This Covered”, that because Ryan is a big movie star, Marvel Studios consider him as their new Downey Jr. in the sense that he’s a major star.

Both the actors are known for their charismatic lifestyle but to swap them might not be acceptable to fans. They both are big names in Hollywood but are different personalities. RDJ has had a history of substance abuse, jail term and multiple stints in rehab and his career almost ended until Jon Favreau fought hard to cast him as Iron Man.

If Marvel is serious about making Ryan Reynolds as the new Downey Jr.,they’ll have to pace up. The future of Deadpool 3 is uncertain as the project is crawling slowly through development phase, and on the top of it, the actor is older now (44 years old) as compared to RDJ when he appeared in Marvel as Tony Stark. Iron Man premiered in the summer of 2008, and then he made around 10 appearances in the MCU over eleven years.

Let us know if you will give the same amount of love to Ryan Reynolds as you once gave to Robert Downey Junior. Share your answer in the comments box below.