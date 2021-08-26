Ryan Reynolds Had The Worst Experience With Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds’ biggest hit ‘Deadpool’ also led to the most excruciating experience of his career.

Ryan Reynolds bagged the opportunity of his career with ‘Deadpool‘. The groundbreaking film would have been impossible without the actor. Since no great thing comes easily, even Ryan Reynolds went through a challenging experience to get ‘Deadpool’ off the ground. Keep reading to find out more!

HIGHLIGHTS —

Ryan Reynolds’ worst relationship with ‘Deadpool’

The leaked miracle that led to ‘Deadpool’

THE WORST RELATIONSHIP

Ryan Reynolds and ‘Deadpool’ have become inseparable from each other. But like many other bonds, it was not an easy one to consummate. Nevertheless, the two were destined to be together against all odds.

It’s just that the odds became too much to take for Reynolds at a certain point while he was badgering 20th Century Fox to give a green signal for his ‘Deadpool’ film.

Ryan Reynolds confessed he had the worst experience with ‘Deadpool’

“I’ve been trying to get it made for 11 years”, the actor expressed in a conversation with Jimmy Fallon after ‘Deadpool’ finally came out. He went on the elaborate the often toxic yet ultimately fulfilling relationship he shared with ‘Deadpool’ during those 11 years,

“It was killing me … It was the worst relationship I’ve ever been in; on-again, off-again. Occasionally, we sleep together. It just causes more pain and then somehow, somewhere we got married”.

Video Credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Even while recalling a period full of struggle, Ryan Reynolds did not lose his sense of humour and made light of the toughest phase of his career. All the efforts clearly paid out in the end.

However, his journey deserves a movie of its own, especially the part where Ryan Reynolds’ test footage for ‘Deadpool’ was leaked.

Related: Marvel Forcing Ryan Reynolds To Do The Deadpool Animated Show

THE ACCIDENTAL LEAK

It all started with a character description. ‘Deadpool’ was described as a crossover between Ryan Reynolds and Shar-Pei in the comics and this made the actor’s eyes hooked to making a film on Deadpool and playing him as well.

First, he grabbed a cameo as Deadpool or Wade Wilson in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine‘. Subsequently, Fox gave a thumbs up for the development of a script for a standalone ‘Deadpool’ film. This script, written under the knowledge of Ryan Reynolds, like its successor test footage, was leaked online.

It’s the 4 year Leak-iversery. UPDATE: Still searching for the bastard who leaked our test footage onto the internet causing Deadpool to receive a green light. Taking over the investigation myself. #Angry. pic.twitter.com/gJ1Y5HSWlc — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 28, 2018

As a result, Fox was compelled to demand test footage from Tim Miller, the director set to make ‘Deadpool’. However, Miller’s test footage was shelved for four years by Fox.

Consequently, the four parties involved in the film’s development — Reynolds, screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and director Tim Miller — came to a consensus that someone must leak the footage, as revealed by Ryan Reynolds.

The Canadian actor recalled how the accident changed everything and led to the miracle called ‘Deadpool’ we know today,

“It leaked accidentally onto the internet. The ‘Deadpool’ fans freaked out and overwhelmed Fox, and Fox basically had to greenlight the movie”.

Since the footage was Fox’s property and whoever released it participated in an illegal leak, Reynolds or his peers never admitted to anything. Speaking of his hand in the leaked footage, Ryan Reynolds even clarified, “70% sure it was not me”.

Video Credits: Movie Interviews – from Joe Michalczuk

The unsolved mystery has had no impact on the future of ‘Deadpool’ or Ryan Reynolds as they continue to share their healthy and renewed relationship since ‘Deadpool 2’ released. ‘Deadpool 3’ shall also soon grace us.

What do you make of Ryan Reynolds’ thrilling experience of making ‘Deadpool’ happen? And do you believe the actor leaked the test footage? Accidentally leaked, we mean. Comment below!