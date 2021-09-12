Ryan Reynolds Gives Ted Lasso Makers An Ultimatum For Mocking Him

Feuds among celebrities are a common affair but what happens when it involves an ULTIMATUM?

‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds publicly issued a “cease and desist” letter against the makers of Apple TV+’s popular comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’. But what went wrong? Read on to find out.

Highlights —

Why is Ryan Reynolds angry at Ted Lasso makers?

And there was “The Ultimatum”

How serious is it all?

Watch Ryan Reynolds introduce ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

WHY IS RYAN REYNOLDS ANGRY AT ‘TED LASSO’ MAKERS?

The series ‘Ted Lasso’ mentioned the name of Welsh association football club Wrexham AFC. The club is jointly owned by ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ creator, actor Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, through their company RR McReynolds.

Ryan Reynolds sends ultimatum to ‘Ted Lasso’ makers for mocking his football club

Bearing the company letterhead, jointly signed by both the owners, the letter read, “It has come to our attention that in a recent episode of ‘Ted Lasso’, our very real ownership of Wrexham AFC was called into question by an otherwise beloved character named Higgins”. It seemed like Reynolds was highly affronted by comedic jabs at his club.

The 5th and latest episode titled “Rainbow”, of the Jason Sudeikis-starrer series included a joke about the team. Leslie Higgins, played by Jeremy Swift, said this taking a dig at the duo’s ownership of the club: “I can’t tell if them buying the club is a joke or not“. In a way, the ‘Ted Lasso’ makers mocked Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Send Cease & Desist Letter To Ted Lasso

AND THERE WAS “THE ULTIMATUM”

The letter went on to add that while they “hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard” and are indeed honoured to be mentioned on a platform like Apple TV+ that has “brought us high-quality programming ranging from ‘Mythic Quest’ Season 1 to ‘Mythic Quest’ Season 2”, Apple TV+ must “cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans, and the entire Wrexham community”.

Interestingly, McElhenney co-created and himself stars in ‘Mythic Quest’, which also streams on Apple TV+.

And then came the ultimatum. The letter threatened legal action against the team behind ‘Ted Lasso’ unless it sends “2 LARGE boxes of Ted Lasso’s biscuits to the Racecourse Ground. Mold Rd, Wrexham LL11 2AH, United Kingdom before the team’s first game of the season”.

As the banter continued, Apple TV+ responded to the letter from its official account by saying, “We like our high-profile celebrity arbitration just like Roy Kent: hard packaging on the outside, but soft goodness on the inside. Biscuits are on their way”.

HOW SERIOUS IS IT ALL?

In November 2020, the actors got together to buy Wrexham, with Reynolds expressing his desire to turn the team into “a global force“. Currently, a documentary tracking the team’s journey is in the works. Clearly, the club meant a lot to the duo.

Alongside the letter, when Reynolds tweeted “Enough is enough, @TedLasso & @AppleTV“, while McElhenney added, “You left us no choice“, fans expected a showdown between the parties.

But wait a minute! Isn’t Ryan Reynolds an incorrigible prankster? Yes, you guessed it right. The threatening letter was actually a joke. Although it seemed like the ‘Ted Lasso’ makers had got themselves lassoed in a bit of a tricky fix. Well, they fell for one of Reynold’s elaborate pranks. The whole act of Ryan Reynolds being angry at ‘Ted Lasso’ makers, was pulled off quite successfully. Is there passive-aggression hidden under the comedic ending of the letter? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!