Ryan Reynolds Hellbent On Destroying Deadpool With Green Lantern Return

The future of Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Green Lantern’ is brighter than ever, thanks to the upcoming HBO Max series!

In April this year, streaming service HBO Max announced they’d cast Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner in their ‘Green Lantern’ series. Wittrock is the first actor to be cast in the DC comics-based series that has been in development since 2019.

The ‘Ratched’ star is the second actor to have been cast in the role of Green Lantern, the revered superhero. Previously, Ryan Reynolds portrayed the comic-book hero in the 2011 film ‘Green Lantern’, which he has famously criticized and poked fun at.

With the series being in development for the streaming service, DC comic-book fans are wondering if Reynolds could reprise his role again. Keep reading to learn more about it.

The actor is well-known for his portrayal of Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it wasn’t his first superhero role. In 2011, Reynolds starred in ‘Green Lantern’ where he portrayed Hal Jordan, a test pilot who acquires superpowers.

He was chosen by the Power Ring, one of the most powerful weapons in the universe. The pilot-turned-superhero then embarked on his mission to defeat Parallax, a demonic-looking parasitic cosmic entity set on destroying Earth. Unfortunately, for Reynolds, the film was an infamous misfire and a box-office flop, criticized by both critics and fans.

Ryan Reynolds’ big foray into the superhero universe of Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern was reduced by the film’s terrible CGI. Hal’s fight against Parallax with the lack of context was confusing to watch, and neither the hero nor the villain was well established. Whether the issues that arose had to do with bad script-writing or direction or both is unknown, but the film was a big commercial failure.

Finn Wittrock’s character is very unlike Hal Jordan’s. Guy Gardner has been described as a hulking mass of masculinity. He is the embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism and is yet likeable. Originally created as a parody of increasingly popular hyper-macho characters, Gardner was known for his comedic adventures. In one famous ‘Justice League’ comic-book story, Gardner even challenged Batman to a boxing match! Of course, he was knocked out cold after a single punch from the caped crusader.

Ryan Reynolds returning in the ‘Green Lantern’ series?

Exploring Gardner’s comedic antics on a larger scale, in a television series as opposed to a one-off film is a great decision. It also brings forth an opportunity for the two Green Lanterns – Wittrock’s Gardner and Ryan Reynolds’ Hal Jordan to meet. But will the ‘Deadpool’ star return to his DC roots?

Reportedly, the HBO Max series spans galaxies and decades and will begin on Earth in the year 1941. It reinvents the classic DC property and includes characters such as the secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott and the cocky alpha male Guy Gardner. The half-alien Bree Jarta will also be seen in the series.

As per online sources, the HBO Max ‘Green Lantern’ series will feature a multitude of other Lanterns. From comic-book favourites to never-before-seen heroes, there is much to explore. Reynolds himself has been keeping tabs on the show’s production, so could he be involved with the series?

The two most worthy men on the planet to wield the power ring were Guy Gardner and Hal Jordan. And the officially announced main characters of the ten-part series include Simon Baz, Jessica Cruz, Kilowog, and Alan Scott. The series will focus on them at first, and considering Hal had a relationship with Simon and Jessica, it’s hard to imagine his missing presence. To top that, Hal is a reinvention of the 1940s character Alan Scott, the first Green Lantern ever.

The character hasn’t been announced as an official member of the series, but that can always change. The inclusion of Alan Scott signals to the future of Jordan, and fans won’t be surprised to see him included. A new series will help rewrite the failed history of ‘Green Lantern’ adaptation, albeit on the small screen. Hal Jordan is an irreplaceable character in the ‘Green Lantern’ universe and deserves a second chance!

