Ryan Reynolds Secretly Dating Sandra Bullock, Blake Lively Burns With Jealousy

Online sources report Blake Lively is feeling jealous after her husband Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock were “caught out”.

Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock’s friendship goes all the way back to 2009 when they co-starred in ‘The Proposal‘. Their on-screen romantic chemistry made the film a massive success and rumours of their secret relationship didn’t seem surprising to fans.

Why Blake Lively is uneasy about Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock

No, Ryan Reynolds is not cheating on his wife

Sandra Bullock addressed rumours of her relationship with Ryan Reynolds

The A-listers have shared a close friendship through the years but it doesn’t necessarily mean they were in a relationship. Ryan Reynolds is happily married to ‘Gossip Girl’ star Blake Lively since 2012 and the couple have three children together.

Ryan Reynolds secretly dating Sandra Bullock, Blake Lively super jealous

So why do online sources report Blake Lively is jealous of her husband’s recent reunion with Sandra Bullock? Keep reading to learn all about it!

Why Blake Lively is uneasy about Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock

‘New Idea’ magazine published an article featuring a photo of Reynolds and Bullock, claiming the two actors were “caught out“. They later explained the former on-screen lovers were set to reunite for a romantic comedy scheduled to release in 2022. According to the publication, Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively wasn’t thrilled about their reunion.

The website explained how the actress isn’t excited about her husband “locking lips” with Bullock on screen. Reportedly, a source close to Lively revealed although she

“trusts Ryan implicitly and won’t forbid from taking this part … the idea of him getting cosy with Sandra makes her uneasy”.

Anyone who has seen ‘The Proposal’ can vouch for the chemistry they share, but it never translated to anything off-screen. The source further insisted Blake wasn’t a fan of Sandra’s “ultra-flirty behaviour” with her husband, which is absolutely false. The actors have been friends for over a decade, but nothing more.

No, Ryan Reynolds is not cheating on his wife

Theapparent photo which has stirred controversy online doesn’t even feature Sandra Bullock. The “evidence” of the actors being “caught out” is, in reality, a photo from 2017 when the ‘Deadpool‘ star was seen with his mother. Bullock wasn’t in attendance with them and was edited into the image.

To make things worse, this “sexy, romantic comedy” the actors are rumoured to star in, doesn’t even include Reynolds. Sandra Bullock has been roped in for ‘The Lost City of D‘, but Channing Tatum will be starring opposite her. It features the actors in the leading role and Reynolds isn’t a part of the film in any capacity.

Additionally, Blake Lively has no reason to feel “uneasy” because Reynolds is a devoted husband and doting father. He shares an incredible friendship with Bullock, one she is surely no stranger to. They were once co-stars and continued to remain friends, and there is no ulterior motive hidden here.

Sandra Bullock addressed rumours of her relationship with Ryan Reynolds

From Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, several Hollywood actors have married their once co-stars. After years of rumours surrounding Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock’s hidden relationship, the actress slammed all of them.

At the 2011 Golden Globes, the actor spoke with TODAY’s Al Roker, expressing there was no truth to any of those dating claims.

“I think there will be a collective sigh amongst women in the United States when I say, he’s not my lovah, he’s just an amazing friend I’ve had for 10 years. And I hope there’s more friendship like that, but I don’t get his loving after dark.” Said Bullock (via TMZ).

Her former co-star also spoke about their friendship in a later interview, revealing he would “love to do another movie with Sandra”. He added, “We’ve talked about it. We had such great chemistry [in ‘The Proposal’] — that was based on 10 years of friendship. We had known each other for a long time when we went into that. If it’s the right [project], we’ll do it because it’s like working with family. It’s a great experience”.

So, Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock are just friends, and he is happily married to Blake Lively! The couple’s hilarious social media posts and jabs have made them into something of a fan-favourite celebrity couple, and they’re going strong as ever.

