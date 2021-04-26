Ryan Reynolds Literally Begging Marvel To Stop Hiding Deadpool’s Sexuality

Ryan Reynolds is pushing hard to convince Marvel to declare Deadpool bisexual.

The Deadpool movies have done that most comic adaptions fail to do. The makers have transported Wade Wilson straight from the comics onto the screen and the depiction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is so similar to the written character. But there’s one major exception. One of the most significant element i.e. Bisexuality of Wilson aka Deadpool is yet to be screened in the series. Why is Marvel not explicitly calling the character bisexual? Ryan Reynolds has now taken it upon himself to convince Marvel Studios to declare it in the upcoming film series Deadpool 3.

Apart from a few silky jokes here and there, the Fox has stayed away from portraying Wade Wilson as heterosexual in the two Deadpool films we’ve had from Fox so far. Whatever be the reason of their hiding, Ryan Reynolds is not quite pleased with the current status. But this is apparently something that he wants to fix now as now the project that earlier the part of Fox is with Marvel Studios.

If we go by the words one of the most reliable tipster Daniel Richtman, Reynolds is leaving no stone unturned for Marvel to have Deadpool come out in the MCU.

The globally famed actor is said be very interested in discovering this side of the character and has personally requested Marvel’s boss Kevin Feige to declare Deadpool openly bi. The tipster Richtman uses the term bi, although as the eagle eyes fans will know, Wade is actually a pansexual in the source material.

It’s not that Fox is relying on conservative ideas and fears exploring with bisexual content. Deadpool 2 actually gave a breakthrough moment and a major first for superhero cinema. Negasonic Teenage Warhead and her girlfriend Yumiko became the very first LGBT couple in a Marvel movie.

Though it is unknown whose mind was behind this and who actually was responsible for this happening in the first place. Either it could be the studio or the screenwriters.

And why did they stop Wade Wilson from coming out? Whatever might be the case, Ryan Reynolds has made up his mind that his character needs to come out bi in Deadpool 3.

Wade has a serious girlfriend in Vanessa and was a significant part of Fox’s films, but it doesn’t seem like she will be featured in Deadpool 3. The door is wide open for the antihero’s sexuality to be further explored.

Marvel is taking cautious steps towards LGBTQ+ representation in cinemas and TV series. They did it with Brian Tyree Henry’s character in Eternals. We are still waiting for the first leading queer superhero in the MCU. The chances of Deadpool being the one are high. Let’s leave it to the future.

Let us know your views regarding Deadpool coming out in the third segment if the film series. Share your views about Ryan Reynolds in the comments box below.