Ryan Reynolds And Scarlett Johansson Have A Past That Ruins MCU’s Future

What if we tell you that while Marvel plans on bringing Black Widow and Deadpool together in MCU, Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson are fighting against it.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to release Scarlett Johansson‘s ‘Black Widow‘ in July 2021, in theatres and on Disney+. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool 3’ is under development and might have a summer release in 2023. But there’s something sceptical. The duo shares a history of being married for a short period. Thus, ‘Deadpool’ now being part of MCU is sparking rumours about the two getting back together. But are Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds really willing to cross paths in MCU? Let’s find out.

Ryan Reynolds to cross path with Scarlett Johansson in the MCU?

Marvel has decided to explore several characters in MCU. Deadpool is one of them as the character is now a part of MCU. Deadpool is supposed to meet a bunch of superheroes in the MCU and break their fourth walls.

So, Marvel might give us crossover for the two ex-lovebirds, Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson. Both were married previously but got separated after some time due to unknown reasons.

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow died in ‘The Avengers: Endgame’ and the upcoming movie is set between ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

Thus, there’s very little chance of a crossover between Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds in MCU. But there’s always a chance that this relationship will be explored in the upcoming movies.

Reynolds and Johansson are reluctant to cross path in movies

Ryan Reynolds seems like he wants to avoid any probable awkwardness in the project with ex- Scarlett Johansson. There are rumours that he has also asked the primary creator of Marvel, Kevin Fiege, to not set up any screen time together with Johansson. This might even be part of Ryan’s contract with MCU.

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson’s past to ruin MCU

The insider Daniel Richtman has also claimed that Ryan Reynolds doesn’t want to share the screen with Scarlett Johansson in any future MCU projects. The tipster hasn’t shared any further details.

However, fans are hoping that Marvel will plan a crossover in the future and can ensure a connection between dead Black Widow and Deadpool in an alternative cosmos, where she is still alive.

Deadpool’s post-credit scene appearance – Still possible?

The executive leaks claim that Ryan Reynolds might have a post-credit appearance in Scarlett Johansson’s upcoming MCU movie ‘Black Widow’.

We Got This Covered reported from Lords of the Long Box almost two years ago. The report stated that Deadpool might meet Taskmaster in the post-credit scene. It further stated the scene might serve as a parody to the Thunder Ross and Tony Stark scene at the end of ‘The Incredible Hulk’.

No one knows how true these reports are. So, we’ll just have to wait and watch what unfolds for the formerly married couple. Who knows, we might even see Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds sharing screen in MCU? What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below.