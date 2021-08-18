Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Misused Their Friendship For Publicity

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s so-called feud is the perfect vessel for the actors to attract public attention.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman‘s feud is almost never not in the limelight. The Canadian actor and the Australian star have ensured that they grab hold of attention at the other’s expense whenever they can. However, it’s not just fun and jokes but also advantageous for their image and careers. Keep reading to find out why!

Recently, Ryan Reynolds took his fake rivalry with Hugh Jackman to another level by joking that Jackman “isn’t even Australian” and called himself a “victim” in their relationship.

The duo did not meet out of the blue during some Hollywood gathering but on the film set of ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine‘ in which Reynolds had played the role of Wade Wilson.

How Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman exploit their friendship for publicity

Hugh Jackman knew about Reynolds since his close-pal Scarlett Johansson had tied the knot with the Canadian actor around that time. Since then, the actors kicked off their artificial war by hurling hilarious insults at each other.

In a video posted on Twitter, Ryan Reynolds mimicked Jackman’s hilarious accent while in his Deadpool avatar and said,

“G’day, mate! Hugh Jackman here, just reminding you to get your votes in for People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Cover’s coming up.”

In case you didn’t know, both the actors have been named as People’s Sexiest Man Alive. And they decided to make light of their supposed competition against each other.

Down the line, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds continued their so-called feud, which came out as an overtly fun friendship. The Australian actor posted a wholesome picture with Ryan Reynolds on Twitter. By the looks of it, they looked like best buddies but Jackman went on captioning the image as:

“Seriously, mate. You’ve got to stop following me. SECURITY!!”

However, the duo did not always poke fun at each other. They did not spare any opportunity of making fun of themselves as well. The viral Christmas photo featuring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the many instances. Ryan Reynolds is wearing a flashy and hideous Christmas sweater in the picture captioned:

“These f—ing a–holes said it was a sweater party.”

However, the friendship portrayed as a feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is not simply fun and gags.

REWARDING RIVALRY

Reynolds and Jackman have used their artificial rivalry to create a lot of buzz in their careers. Ryan Reynolds in particular has maximised their relationship in his ‘Deadpool’ films.

In the first ‘Deadpool’, when Ryan Reynolds’ mask is pulled off, it is revealed that he is wearing a paper cutout of Hugh Jackman on his face. The scene made up for roaring laughter.

In addition, Reynolds also invited Jackman to introduce the trailer for ‘Deadpool 2’ where Jackman stole the limelight by asking the audience to not give his frenemy “too much attention”. ‘Deadpool 2’ even featured a figurine that portrayed the scene from Jackman’s ‘Logan’ where Wolverine dies.

The duo also promoted each other’s films by using fake ads. In both the ads, the actors began with mocking the other but then ended up promoting their friend’s latest project.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s mutual push for the other’s promotion has not been limited to their creative projects but also their business endeavours. In 2019, the stars decided to call it quits with their feud by making ads for their rival’s business venture as a mark of good faith.

While Ryan Reynolds unexpectedly and wonderfully lived up to the task for Jackman’s Laughing Coffee Man, Jackman stuck a knife in Reynold’s back. In the promotional video for Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, the ‘Logan’ actor denigrated his friend and declared,

“Ryan Reynolds is a complete and total f—ing a–hole. Gin’s pretty great though. I’ll have to try it someday”.

He went on to say that the truce was never serious for him. As their relationship has unfolded, we are guessing, for their promotional motives, a truce isn’t suitable, either. A cool down between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman would also be a boring fate since it serves as the perfect parody for celebrity tussles.

What do you think of the friendship shared by Reynolds and Jackman? Comment below!