What If We Say Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1 Is More Terrifying Than His American Horror Story

As’ 9-1-1’ comes from the mind of Ryan Murphy who created the iconic and long-running ‘American Horror Story’, it’s no brainer that fans were quick to draw comparisons between the two. Even though the latter featured everything obnoxious, from a sexual predator getting stabbed through the eye to multiple serial killers run amok, most fans find 9-1-1 more terrifying.

“Happy to see 9-1-1’s tidal wave storyline (which I’ve only seen in ads & never watched in full) hasn’t affected my psyche at all. I had two separate nightmares about tidal waves in a single nap for some OTHER, different reason, of course”, a Twitter user wrote about the nightmarish season 3 finale of ‘9-1-1’.

According to Murphy, however, ‘9-1-1’ is a “big broadcast success that caters to societal issues”.

‘9-1-1’ premiered on January 3, 2018, and has since become one of the most successful TV series on Fox as of yet. With the third season performing unexpectedly well, it was obvious that the network was going to renew the show for the fourth season.

Just in case you haven’t checked out the show yet, ‘9–1–1’ is a procedural drama set in Los Angeles that revolves around the lives of professional and personal police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers.

Is Ryan Murphy’s ‘9-1-1’ more terrifying than his ‘American Horror Story’

One thing that works for the series is how seamlessly the showrunner Tim Minear switches back and forth between the branches to weave a complex story that is equal parts entertaining, engaging, and character-centric.

The series is led by Angela Basset who plays Athena, a professionally accomplished LAPD patrol sergeant who is blunt, devoted, and tough. An LAPD station captain and Athena’s husband Robert ‘Bobby’ Nash is played by Peter Krause who is shown as indecisive and secretive.

The series sees Oliver Stark as Evan Buckley; a firefighter who is shown as confident, compassionate, and impulsive. Jennifer Love-Hewitt plays Madeline ‘Maddie” Buckley, Evan’s older sister and also a 9-1-1 dispatcher in the Los Angeles area.

Kenneth Choi plays Howard “Howie/Chimney” Han, Maddie’s partner and also a firefighter/paramedic. At the end of season 3 of the series, viewers find that Maddie is pregnant with their child.

Aisha Hinds plays Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, a firefighter/paramedic, while Ryan Guzman plays Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz.

If you are yet to binge-watch season 4, we will refrain from giving you spoilers. After season 3 ended with a coastal tsunami that wreaked havoc in the city, the already chaotic lives of the characters see new twists in season 4.

In the new season that premiered on January 18, 2021, with ‘The New Abnormal‘, Athena tries to put her physical and emotional injuries behind her and jump back into the job. On the other hand, Maddie and Chimney prepare for the birth of their baby as Buck takes a walk down his memory lane to analyze his past.

Still reeling from the discovery that he and Maddie had an older brother who died of cancer, Buck also learned this week that he was only conceived in the hopes that he would be a bone marrow match for Daniel.

The Buckleys’ twisted plan worked for a while, until Daniel eventually relapsed and died, after which point the family moved away and never spoke of the tragedy again.

For many, Buck’s highly awaited origin story sent shock waves for many viewers as it was even darker than what fans were expecting it to be.

The show, as promised by showrunner Tim Minear in an interview with “TV Line”, also touched upon the ongoing coronavirus pandemic without making it all about it. “Maybe our role is to demonstrate through our little fantasy show that life will go on. So, yes, it will exist in our universe — and life will continue”, he said of season 4.

Let us know what you think about the new season. Drop your comments in the box below.