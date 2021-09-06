Ryan Gosling In Secret Talks With Kevin Feige To Get A Role In MCU

One more pretty face to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Ryan Gosling has reportedly been in the talks with MCU president, Kevin Feige, to be a part of the MCU family. What does the Marvel Cinematic Universe have in store for him? Let’s find out!

Ryan Gosling has been a part of many interesting projects in his very impressive career run to date. Moreover, with films like ‘La La Land’ and ‘Notebook’ he has won quite a few applauds not to mention the prestigious awards. Evidently, it is about time that Gosling enters the superhero world. Ryan Gosling is apparently making his way into the MCU and has been reportedly in talks with Kevin Feige. Keep reading to find out more!

Before the pandemic hit the world, Ryan Gosling demonstrated his superior acting abilities on many projects including ‘Blade Runner 2049’ in 2017, followed by ‘First Man’ in 2018. That being said, the MCU boss, Kevin Feige is probably seeing Ryan Gosling for his talent and considering him for a role in a future MCU movie. The possibility of the ‘Notebook’ star signing on one of the biggest superhero franchise production houses seems exciting, although there’s no telling yet what would he be signing up for.

Ryan Gosling is already up for playing the lead role in ‘Wolfman’, a film coming from the Russo Brothers, the same people who have been a major part of MCU’s ‘Endgame’. However, ‘Wolfman’ is a Russo Brothers project that is outside any association with the MCU. Nevertheless, Ryan Gosling would be teaming up with some of the MCU biggies like Chris Evans for the ‘The Gray Man’ and now reports have come in suggesting Gosling’s possible talks with Kevin Feige. Marvel is gearing up for quite a few projects that are being laid out for the future and Ryan Gosling might just be the perfect fit for one of them.

While Kevin Feige and the MCU are still scratching their heads trying to figure what role would be the best for Ryan Gosling, fans have come up with a few options. Although some fans are not very optimistic about Gosling being a part of the MCU, the others are already placing him in different MCU roles. Some of these roles might come across as a surprise for some fans who believe that Gosling would do a great deal better in the role of an MCU villain.

A fan wrote on Reddit regarding the role that Gosling would be the perfect fit for and said, “I can’t think of any MCU characters off the top of my head as far as superheroes go, but he’d be a great Johnny Storm”. Another fan believes that Gosling would make for a great Richard Rider, Nova. That being said, some fans are a little sceptical about whether Ryan Gosling would be one to stick by a character for years. A fan said, “Whoa. Didn’t think I wanted that until now. Such a strange path to take for his career. I don’t know if Gosling would wanna be locked up for future movies though”.

To say the truth, it is a little difficult imagining Ryan Gosling being committed to one character for a few years but it is the MCU we are talking about and who does not want to be a part of that. Moreover, bagging yet another A-list actor like Ryan Gosling could prove to be a profitable gamble for MCU, which is probably why Kevin Feige is hell-bent on the mission in the first place.

Ryan Gosling Could Be Playing A Baddie For MCU

I fr cannot wait for this movie I honestly do believe this will be the best mcu movie #thorloveandthunder #thor pic.twitter.com/SyqpdNFMkA — Scar 🌙 (@Tnfp3) August 26, 2021

There have not been many talks going around about the role that Kevin Feige is considering for Ryan Gosling in the MCU. However, the popular belief is that Gosling could be playing a baddie in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ opposite Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. However, rumour also has it that Ryan Gosling might not be playing the lead villain on the film and might be taking a side seat as a villain. Whatever his role, being a part of the MCU would definitely be a pleasant change for the type of roles Ryan Gosling is used to, not to mention another pretty face being added on the MCU for the audience to drool over!

What MCU role do you think would be perfect for Ryan Gosling? Let us know in the comments below!