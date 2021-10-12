Russo Brothers And Disney Are Separating Due To Black Widow

After Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit, the Russo Brothers, who directed the last two Avengers films for Marvel Studios, are reportedly unsure about being a part of the production. Keep reading to find out what’s been cooking.

The ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit filed by Scarlett Johansson could prevent the Russo Brothers from directing a new Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Over the course of the MCU’s first few years, Scarlett Johansson and the Russo brothers developed a close working relationship. Johansson has appeared in every MCU film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. While the Russo brothers took a well-deserved break from Marvel following ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Johansson’s run as Natasha Romanoff came to an end with the release of ‘Black Widow’.

According to a new report issued by The Wall Street Journal, the Russo brothers, who directed Johansson in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, and ‘Avengers: Endgame’, have put off returning for another Marvel film. The publication also indicated that the duo “hit an impasse” with the superhero studio because of the Johansson case.

Johansson sued Disney for allegedly breaching her contract on the recent ‘Black Widow’ film, which was released on Disney Plus via Premier Access and in theatres at the same time. Her contract stipulates that she is entitled to a percentage of the box office profits, which her agent claims would have been higher if the film hadn’t been released simultaneously on the streaming network.

The Russo Brothers are said to be concerned about how future Marvel films will be released, as well as how streaming will affect their pay. Of course, Marvel’s most recent film, ‘Shang-Chi’, was only released in theatres, and the studio appears to be sticking to this strategy.

A good chance to direct ‘Secret Wars’

According to the same report, Kevin Feige pushed for a cinema-only release for ‘Black Widow’, but he was forced to back down due to the need for Marvel Phase 4 movies and shows to be released in a particular order.

If the Russo Brothers do return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s a good chance they’ll direct ‘Secret Wars’. The duo has previously expressed interest in adapting the well-known comic-book storyline in which heroes and villains from all timelines are transported to a planet known as ‘Battleworld’ and forced to fight.

In an interview with Bro Bible, Joe Russo said, “I read [Secret Wars] when I was 10 or 11, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together. It was one of the first major books to do that – that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together. I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. Anthony and I like complicated relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who believe they’re heroes in their own stories, so it’s all sort of built into this notion of ‘Secret Wars’. To execute something on the scale of ‘Infinity War’ was directly related to the dream of ‘Secret Wars’, which is even larger in scale”.

The Russo Brothers will next direct ‘The Gray Man’, a Netflix film starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Alfre Woodard, and Regé-Jean Page. Meanwhile, ‘Eternals’ is the next film in Marvel’s lineup. Stay tuned with us for more updates!!