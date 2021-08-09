Rude Angelina Jolie Mistreated Sweet Winona Ryder

This is why Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder are enemies.

We have heard several stories of celebrities being at war with one another, maybe because of a personal grudge or maybe because they can’t stand each other. Well, this time, we are here to talk to you about the real reason why Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder don’t get along very well with one another.

Why aren’t Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder friends?

Why did Winona Ryder break off her engagement with Johnny Depp?

ANGELINA JOLIE AND WINONA RYDER AREN’T FRIENDS IN REAL LIFE

Well, the story of their rivalry goes way back to when they both starred in ‘Girl Interrupted’ together. It was said that Angelina was having a hard time finding her place in the industry. At the same time, Winona had seen quite some success after the release of the movie ‘Edward Scissorhands’. After gaining a lot of praise from critics and the audience, Winona decided to produce a psychological thriller, and this brought the idea of ‘Girl Interrupted’.

Rude Angelina Jolie treated sweet Winona Ryder with arrogance

After finalising the script and other key things, the actor fought to cast Angelina Jolie opposite her, even though producers were not very keen on this idea. However, Winona was persistent and finally was able to convince the producers. Things turned out to be in Ryder’s favour as the film was a massive hit, and Jolie even won an Oscar for supporting role and thus began the journey of Jolie’s success.

However, Ryder said that Jolie never thanked her for giving her this opportunity, despite knowing about the trouble she had to undergo for casting her in that role. Ryder even mentioned that she needed a chance to know Jolie a little better, which she never got. Nonetheless, keeping all this aside, Ryder has still been very supportive of Angelina’s work and doesn’t believe in holding any grudges.

WHY DID WINONA RYDER AND JOHNNY DEPP SPLIT UP?

Now that we are talking about Winona’s past, we have to bring the topic of her engagement with her ex-fiance Johnny Depp. Winona and Depp were pretty much in love, and Ryder was almost obsessed with him, so what went downhill between the two?

Well, it turns out that being an “it” couple and being the centre of attention didn’t work very well for the two. Depp even spoke about this with “LA Times”, “It’s very hard to have a personal life in this town. In my relationship with Winona, it was my mistake to be as open as we were, but I thought if we were honest it would destroy that curiosity monster”. Not a bad idea, but it ultimately garnered negative results. “Instead it fed it, gave people license to feel they were part of it”, said Johnny.

