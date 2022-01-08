Not Again! Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Release Date Delayed Once More

Sensing the failure of massive projects amid the upsurge in Covid cases, Matt Reeves might have to postpone ‘The Batman’ yet again. Fans displeased!

In early 2020, when other film studios were shutting down amidst the rising Covid cases, Warner Bros. continued filming till March 14. Reeves announced that the Batman team will only take a two-week hiatus. Their plans backfired as they announced on March 25th, 2020, that they were suspending the shoot indefinitely.

Fans had already assumed the delay in release seeing the suspension that continued till mid-May. Warner Bros., in April 2020, officially pushed the release date back to October 1, 2021. The tragic death of production’s dialect coach, Andrew Jack, who succumbed to Covid-19, made the studio take caution.

A sign of relief came from Reeves who announced that around a quarter of Batman was already shot before the suspension. They were waiting for the UK government to relax the lockdown rules for high-end films, which ultimately happened on May 12.

Reeves obtained permission to resume the shoot in July at the earliest. However, Clark expressed that the crew hadn’t gotten over Jack’s death. Shooting resumed on September 3rd, only to be halted again when the lead actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19. Everyone on the crew went on a two-week quarantine. The production team utilized the time to complete construction on the sets.

Robert Pattinson fell prey to Covid-19

Pattinson returned to set on September 17th. Since only a three-month shoot was left, all the crew members lived close to the production area to not let any more issues arrive. The crew of Batman lived in the surroundings until production ended.

Later, the stuntman was reported to be Covid positive. Owing to these unprecedented circumstances, the film’s release was rescheduled to March 4, 2022. Production delay was cited as the reason.

‘The Batman’ postponed again in light of the rising Covid cases?

Now, it is rumoured that Matt Reeves is again considering postponing ‘The Batman’ because after seeing the box office failure of mega projects like ‘West Side Story’, he doesn’t want to risk the ambitious project by hastily releasing the movie under unfavourable circumstances. Cases in America are on the rise. The past week has seen a tsunami of Covid cases with the emergence of the new Omicron variant. It seems like the movie release date will again be rescheduled because experts are predicting tough times ahead.

