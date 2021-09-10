Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Is Set To Be The Most Emotional Batman Film

DC is going all-out with their rebranding of the Batman franchise with the new film starring Robert Pattison as Batman/Bruce Wayne. When director Matt Reeves was hired, it was clear that the film will take a peek into the emotional core of the character. But is it going to be the most emotional Batman ever?

Ever since DC announced the reboot of their Batman franchise, the fans have been exuberant. While there is a good chunk of a fan base that still wonders whether Ben Affleck should have continued playing the crime-fighting playboy, the box office returns for the film have compelled the DC to go into Robert Pattison’s direction. Nevertheless, it is supposed to be a piece of good news for DC, which is looking to infuse new life into its cinematic universe. Matt Reeves, the new Batman director, seems to be hell-bent on separating his Batman from the rest. The character of Batman is not generally associated with ‘too many emotions’. He’s all about flashy bat-gadgets, playboy antics, and brutal crime-fighting. But the director of the new Batman movie wants his Batman to be the most ‘emotional’ Batman ever committed to the screens.

Writing a Batman character is not easy, especially in recent times. The fans have witnessed two Batmans already just in the past two decades. Christopher Nolan’s Batman received universal critical acclaim for being hyper-realistic and more logical and rational than any other Batman prior to him. Chris Nolan’s trademark filmmaking style and character development also made Batman look more like a ‘masked vigilante’ than a superhero with extraordinary intellect and amazing deduction skills. Ben Affleck’s Batman created by Zack Snyder relied heavily on bulk and physical strength. While it was a great success as well, it was a clear departure from Christian Bale’s Batman brought to the fans by Nolan. Hence, Matt Reeves now has a legacy to maintain and to ensure that his Batman stands tall among other iterations of the character.

Matt Reeves has also mentioned occasionally how challenging it had been to make a Batman movie. If the burden of the character’s iconic legacy wasn’t enough, there was a need to do him differently. Matt chose to go where most Batman films haven’t. Apparently, the Robert Pattison starring movie will focus on Bruce Wayne’s formative years before he became the Batman. This will hopefully lead the fans to connect more with the character on an emotional level. Ben Affleck’s Batman was more established and jaded by the time he appears in the universe. Meanwhile, Christian Bale’s Batman also took very less time with Bruce’s younger years. The casting of Robert Pattison also indicates that this is probably the Batman who’s just starting out with his legacy.

What makes Batman most tragic and brutal among other superheroes is his troubled past, which is mostly due to witnessing the murder of his parents when he was younger. Nolan and Zack both did their iterations of the event, but the latter one was heavily criticized. While Zack achieved a cinematic pinnacle with his iconic direction of the scene in ‘Batman V Superman’, the fans made it clear that they were tired of the back-story part. Matt agrees that it was an event in Bruce’s life that set him on the path of redemption as it shook him to his core.

Now it could be done differently, as every filmmaker comes with their own take on things. Matt Reeves is probably best known for his ‘Planet of the Apes trilogy, wherein he infused science fiction with a great emotional depth. So there is no question in his ability to utilize all the resources and make us emotionally relate to his characters. So, hopefully, we will see a Batman-like we haven’t seen before.

As DC keeps teasing the fans with new information about the film, along with random poster drops, the film will hit the theatres in March 2022.

