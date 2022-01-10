Recently, Warner Bros. dropped ‘The Bat and Cat’ trailer of Batman on all of its platforms, and since then fans have been going crazy and waiting for the movie to hit the theatres. Amidst this, Matt Reeves revealed that his inspiration for Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne was Kurt Cobain.

The much-awaited and much-hyped Matt Reeves directorial, Robert Pattinson’s new Batman flick is gaining more and more ground day by day as it proceeds slowly but surely towards its release date. Recently, Matt Reeves revealed that Kurt Cobain and a song by Nirvana inspired his characterization of Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Matt Reeves Explains

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something in The Way’”, Reeves said. It was within the music that Reeves decided to forego the standard portrayal of Bruce Wayne as a playboy and go for something edgier.

“There’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So, I started making this connection to Gus van Sant’s ‘Last Days’ and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne Is Inspired by Kurt Cobain

Reeves goes on to tell how he thought Robert Pattinson was the ideal guy to play his Bruce Wayne. Pattinson’s stellar performance in the Safdie Brothers’ ‘Good Time’ had caught Reeves’ attention. “In that movie, you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power”, the director explains. “I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”

Not Just a Different Vision of Bruce Wayne but of Batman Too

Reeves describes that it’s not just a different vision of Bruce Wayne but a different vision of Batman too, one with less flashy gadgets. “Bruce has been hiding away”, says Pattinson. “He’s not really a socialite at all. He’s building all these little contraptions and things, just with Alfred. And even Alfred thinks he’s gone insane!”

Reeves stated in April 2020 that fans should not expect to see a young, orphaned Bruce Wayne find his calling in ‘The Batman’. In fact, the film is not an origin story at all.

“The thing I related to in the Batman story is that he isn’t a superhero in the traditional sense”, Reeves explained. “If he has a superpower, it’s the ability to endure … He’s a very alive character, and to tell a version of Batman that wasn’t about how he became Batman, but the early days of being Batman … to see it in new ways, that was a way to do something that hasn’t been done.”

“He’s been out every single night for two years, getting beaten up and shot and stabbed and burnt, and it shows”, the actor explains. “There’s a bullet graze on the cowl, right at the beginning. I don’t think that’s been done before.”

‘The Batman’ releases in theatres on March 4, 2022.