Why Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Will Not Be A Story Of Origin

Ever since the news of Robert Pattinson being the next Batman got out, fans of both the actor and DC superhero have been eagerly awaiting the release of the movie. It is now becoming unbearable for fans to wait for the DCEU movie because of all the hype surrounding Rob playing the role of Batman.

Besides RP in lead as the Caped Crusader, ‘The Batman’ also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright, among many others. In a recent interview, movie maker Matt Reeves recalls his take on the Gotham saviour, the most unique one he’s ever worked on. In contrast, the lead man is now discussing his most ambitious project to date, which he is currently working on. This being said, fans may or may not be pleased to know that Robert Pattinson’s origin story of Batman will not be the same. Read on to know more.

The production of ‘The Batman’ proved to be a rollercoaster ride for everybody involved, as a temporary halt in March developed into a six-month hiatus, and an actor contracted the virus three days after it started in September. While neither Warner Bros. nor Pattinson’s representatives ever verified it, most stories stated that star Robert Pattinson was the one who became ill.

For the longest time, ‘The Batman’ has been in the making. The main trailer, which was released over a month ago, displayed a new take on the Cape Crusader and has left the audience fascinated and wanting more. Robert Pattinson is now talking about the film and donning the outfit, which has certainly come with a lot of responsibility.

During an interview with “ET Canada”, Robert Pattinson was asked about wearing a Batsuit in ‘The Batman’. He describes the experience as “strange” and “crazy” because he is finally taking the plunge. However, he also acknowledges that donning it is a really remarkable experience. This is what he said;

“It’s a strange feeling, I had moments when I was shooting when you just caught a glimpse of yourself in a reflection and be like, ‘Am I actually doing this, this is crazy’. It’s a combination of the suit that does a lot of the work for you, but then when you need to do some work you have to really fight it [laughs]. But it’s a very special feeling to put it on though.”

It’s possible that Robert Pattinson’s younger-than-his-actual-age image as a former teen heartthrob skews his selection for Bruce Wayne. Many assumed that ‘The Batman’ would be another ‘Batman Begins’ style origin story, where a young Bruce, still haunted by the death of his parents, sets sail on a journey from wealthy bachelor to the exemplar of vengeance. It’s a smart move by ‘The Batman’ to skip Bruce’s early days which is sure to be a hit with DC fans. In his second year as Batman, Pattinson will make his debut, but it will not be quite the dawn of his narrative.

To avoid rehashing familiar ground, the filmmakers chose to make ‘The Batman’ different from other superhero movies. But by doing so, they’ve made it stand out from all the others. In general, superhero films take inspiration from one of three stages in the life cycle of their heroes. As explained by “Screenrant”, when a character is at the pinnacle of their superhero abilities, it is called “the peak”. When a superhero has reached the end of his or her powers, it is called “the veteran”, because the character has become jaded, washed up, and tired.

With ‘The Batman’, Robert Pattinson’s Batman story promises to reveal the truth for the first time in the Caped Crusader’s live-action history with Pattinson’s hero known in Gotham, Batman is shown working with Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon. Pattinson, on the other hand, has a homemade costume, a regular car, and a slew of insecurities. Robert Pattinson’s origin story of Batman may not be the same as the previous ones, but Bruce is still a novice compared to the more experienced Batmans.

Even though Christian Bale and Ben Affleck’s portrayals of Batman in the past have been well-received, ‘The Batman’ is still a hotly anticipated film. There’s a lot of superhero fatigue out there, but the buzz surrounding Pattinson’s Batman debut isn’t dampening anyone’s enthusiasm. Some credit goes to Reeves’ sombre aesthetic and Pattinson’s intensity, but ‘The Batman’s’ promise of doing something fresh in a genre that routinely returns to the same ideas time and time again deserves credit.

Do you think RP will be able to do justice to this version of ‘The Batman’ story? Should RPattz be replaced for the next Batman movie? What are you most excited about in this movie? Let us know in the comment section below.