One Last Time! Robert Pattinson Wears The Batman Suit For Final Time

Superhero films have become a sure-shot way to get the cash bells ringing at the box office. It has been like that for a decade or so. It can be argued that it somehow began with ‘The Dark Knight‘ trilogy by Christopher Nolan in the 2000s. Batman, ever since, has remained the most controversial, yet successful, superhero character. While there are many other superheroes in both the DC and Marvel Universe, Batman has his separate place.

In the past two decades, the world has seen three Batman actors, the latest one being Robert Pattinson, who is the current DC Batman. The fans hoped that he will stay for the long haul, as this time around it’s a younger Batman and has more years for his story to unfold. But there’s bad news for Robert Pattinson’s fans and DC fans in general. If rumours from the sets of ‘The Batman’ are to be believed, there is a chance that Robert Pattinson will be fired from the DC after ‘The Batman’.

The fans were excited to know that DC was rebooting their Batman franchise and got Matt Reeves to helm it. Matt is known for directing some of the best big-budget films in recent times, such as the ‘Planet of the Apes’ trilogy. When his name was associated with the film, the fans knew that things will be different from Zack Snyder’s iteration of the character. However, the DC cinematic universe is currently in shambles following the debacle of Zack Snyder’s DC team-up films. So, there was a lot riding on Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ to perhaps give some direction to the DC universe.

The shooting for the film ran into constant trouble due to the pandemic. It was delayed a few times until everything became normal and shooting could be resumed. This caused a lot of strain on the producers and the cast and crew. The fans thought it was the only reason for the film’s delay, but as it turned out, it was much more than that. It was reported that the actor and the director were not really on the best of terms with each other. Apparently, Matt and Robert had so many arguments and disagreements on the sets that it was becoming almost impossible to get them to work together. Due to the fights, it was assumed that it was highly unlikely that they both would want to work together ever again.

However, the authenticity of the rumours was always doubted due to the fact that Pattinson has always been known to be a thorough gentleman on the sets. It is also believed that Matt Reeves is among the easiest directors to work with. But if the rumours turn out to be true, it’s going to be a tough battle for the DC execs to keep both Robert Pattinson and Matt on the same page. Because, it looks like DC can really hit the bull’s eye this time around, and can get in a better place than their rival, MCU.

‘The Batman’ releases in March 2022 to theatres worldwide. Matt Reeves has said that his ‘world’ is set in an alternative universe, different from the DCEU. But given that it’s a multiverse, it’ll be no surprise if Robert eventually makes his entry into the official DCEU universe as Gotham’s dark knight.

Tell us in the comments your views on Matt Reeves’ ability to carry DCEU successfully on his shoulders. Also, tell us who’s your favourite Batman actor ever?