Narcissistic Robert Pattinson Wants To Overpower All The Batmans

Robert Pattinson wants to be the only loved Batman, but that is not possible. Let’s find out what’s making Robert Pattinson so unhappy!

Bruce Wayne is one of the stronger characters to portray on-screen. There have been numerous live-action portrayals of him over the years. It will be the first time in the DCEU that fans will get to see multiple Batmans. In 2022, the studio is all set to change it. Actor Robert Pattinson will be making his DC debut as the Cape Crusader in ‘The Batman‘. Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will resume the role of the DC superhero in ‘The Flash‘.

FANS HAVE MIXED FEELINGS ABOUT ROBERT PATTINSON’S ‘BATMAN’

When DC revealed that Robert Pattinson would play Batman in Matt Reeves’ movie, fans had mixed feelings. The actor is most known for his portrayal as a vampire, Edward Cullen, in the popular film ‘Twilight‘. Since then, Pattinson has created a name for himself. He has played several tough characters on-screen, such as in ‘Cosmopolis’, ‘Tenet‘, and ‘The Devil All the Time’. As a result, Pattinson has proven his ability to play the role of the caped crusader. The role could end up being one of the most important roles of his career.

In an interview with The New York Times, Robert Pattinson shared that he expected a not so good reaction online after he got cast as Batman. “Maybe I am just used to abuse by now. At least I did not get death threats this time, that is a plus! It is funny that people are so angry about ‘Twilight’. I never particularly understood it.”

Pattinson also discussed what he enjoys most about playing Batman. He expressed how much he admired the filmmaker, Matt Reeves, and how much he liked the role. He stated that Batman’s morality is a touch twisted, and he is not the golden boy. Unlike practically every other comic-book character. His viewpoint is simple, but where it rests is unusual, allowing you to have more scope with the character.

MATT REEVES’ ‘THE BATMAN’ TO BE DARKER

‘The Batman’ would not be part of the official DCEU. Removing it from the DCEU may prove to be a clever move since it avoids having several versions of the same hero existing in a single universe. The renowned Riddler was part of the 1995 ‘Batman Forever’. Robert Pattinson will reprise the role of the iconic Riddler. Fans will finally get to witness Bruce Wayne battle someone other than the Joker. The Joker has received as much attention as Batman. But still, fans are tired of seeing the same story play out.

Robert Pattinson wants to be the most beloved Batman

The movie got announced more than seven years ago. Initially, the star, director and co-writer of the film was known to be Ben Affleck. In 2017, Affleck decided to take a step back as the director and co-writer. Matt Reeves took up both responsibilities. When Reeves took over the film, he began to focus on a younger version of Batman. He also removed its connection to the DCEU. It was after this that Robert Pattinson got cast in the lead role.

WHY IS ROBERT PATTINSON UNHAPPY WITH DC?

As per We Got This Covered, actor Robert Pattinson is unhappy with DC for releasing multiple ‘Batman’ films around the same time. ‘The Flash’, starring Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, will arrive eight months before ‘The Batman’. It will be difficult for Robert Pattinson to compete with Affleck and Keaton. Both the actors have previously played Batman.

Another source for Pattinson’s unhappiness is that once people see ‘The Flash’, they may lose interest in seeing ‘The Batman’. Pattinson is concerned that the comparison will continue once ‘The Batman’ is released. According to sources, Pattinson will face comparison with Affleck in the same way Christian Bale got compared to Michael Keaton. Given the recent success of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, Pattinson’s portrayal may get compared to Ben Affleck’s role in ‘The Flash’.

‘The Batman’ was earlier going to release in June 2021. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the movie got delayed twice. ‘The Batman’ is now slated to release on 4th March 2022, unless there are any further delays. Tell us in the comments which between Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Robert Pattinson’s portrayals of Batman you are most looking forward to!