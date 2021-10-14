The most handsome man on earth, Robert Pattinson did something horrendous at the ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ premiere that you wouldn’t imagine of him.

Robert Pattinson confessed to doing something shameful on the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ because he had loaded himself with beer and pizzas.

The ‘Twilight‘ star was in Los Angeles, having fun with his friend when he read online about the premiere happening at Grauman’s Chinese Theater that day.

Even though he only appears for a while in ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ in the flashback as Cedric Diggory, Pattinson decided to go uninvited. Pattinson was first noticed by the world when he played Cedric Diggory in the film, ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’.

Explaining the bizarre episode, Pattinson told the HVIC In Conversation podcast,

“I’m just walking down Hollywood and it was a long walk I can’t even remember, like a 45-minute walk and it was boiling hot … I’d literally been just eating pizzas and drinking beers for the whole summer and looked disgusting”.

He thought that his casual walk to the premiere would be a low-key affair until he found himself in the humongous crowd of fans at Grauman’s Chinese Theater.

“I got to the crowd and there’s thousands and thousands of Harry Potter fans, I don’t even know why I didn’t think about it, I just thought it’s cool I’ll just walk there”, told Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson turned up drunk and disgusting to crash a ‘Harry Potter’ premiere

There he was, emerging out of the swathe of fans when the main cast found their former co-star.

When the cast of Harry Potter saw him hanging around, they asked him to join them on the red carpet.

He laughingly said that his agents were shocked to the core when they found his red carpet photos the next day and till this day, they make fun of him. They couldn’t believe their eyes. Pattinson said that they called him an unbelievable mess.

Well, we love when celebrities like Pattinson do some casual guy fun. Do you approve of him gatecrashing the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’? Write in the comments box below your opinion on what happens when celebrities try to act normal.