Robert Pattinson thinks his acting skills are useless

Robert Pattinson thinks that he cannot act and we firmly disagree with him.

Want to hear something absolutely bizarre? Well, the ‘Twilight’ star Robert Pattinson is pretty convinced that he cannot act. We know what you are wondering – how can the actor, who has given us many memorable movies, think this way? Well, we pretty much had the same reaction when we read that he still feels nervous about acting. Want to know why he feels this way, then keep scrolling to find out.

Highlights —

Why does Robert Pattison think that he cannot act?

Robert on working with Willem Dafoe in ‘The Lighthouse’

Robert Pattison on his acting skills

In a conversation with Alex Moshaki, Robert opens up about why he still feels nervous when he is shooting. He says, “I only know how to play scenes, like, three ways. Three! That’s all. Despite more than a decade in the industry. I’m nervous about, like, every single movie”.

Video Credits: BBC Newsnight

He further reveals that he thinks he is a catastrophist. “I’m a catastrophist”, Pattison says laughing. “I’m always thinking that the worst-case scenario is actually going to happen. So when it does happen, I’m like: ‘Gah! OK! I’m prepared!’”, he further adds.

Related: Robert Pattinson Has Annoyed The Whole Batman Crew

Why does Robert Pattison think that he cannot act?

False humility could be a problem for other actors. Pattinson, on the other hand, is completely devoted to the idea of his ordinariness. He claims he is not “totemic” like other classic leading men. And he doesn’t put in a lot of effort in the weeks leading up to filming, since ‘what if he manages to conjure up some excellent acting before an actual take, only to be unable to replicate whatever fluke caused it when the time comes?’ states Robert.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown Has Put Robert Pattinson’s Twilight To Shame

Robert Pattison on starring alongside Willem Dafoe

Pattinson will star in Robert Eggers’ two-hander ‘The Lighthouse’, which is about lighthouse keepers who spiral into lunacy on a desolate and rugged island.

On working with Willem Dafoe, Robert states, “He’s got a tonne of energy and it’s intimidating. Because I don’t really know how to act, I kind of wanted to somehow make it real, and one of the ways I’ve always thought makes that a little bit easier is if you shake up your physical state just before action. You end up walking into a scene having a different feeling”.

Video Credits: BAFTA Guru

Pattinson further revealed that he would occasionally gag so badly that he’d spew up, “And I forgot I had a mic on the whole time, so the producers and the director, before every single take of the movie, would get ‘It kind of puts everyone else off’”, says Robert.

Do you agree with Robert Pattinson on this? Or has he completely lost his mind?