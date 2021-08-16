Robert Pattinson is smothered by his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s love

Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend Suki Waterhouse is furious after a popular teen drama series reboot referred to her as a ‘nothing’. Let’s hear what the prominent British model had to say about the remark!

In July 2019, the revival of the CW show ‘Gossip Girl‘ got announced. Based on the book series by Cecily von Ziegesar, the original series, ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot ran for six seasons from 2007 and ended in 2012. As a result, the series’ cast members, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick, became extremely popular. Gossip Girl features a new generation of New York private school students eight years later. The reboot series will look at how social media and the New York landscape have changed over the years. However, the show has been in the news since its July release for its controversial statements.

‘GOSSIP GIRL’ REBOOT COMMENTS ON ROBERT PATTINSON AND SUKI WATERHOUSE

The third episode of ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot that got released on 22nd July took a dig at real-life celebrity couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse. In a scene, Luna (Zión Moreno) tries to teach the new girl, Zoya (Whitney Peak). She is dating her half-sister, Julien Calloway’s (Jordan Alexander) ex-boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown), about the value of image in the press when a blog calls the couple Prince and Popo. Together, Zoya and Obie are attracting a lot of attention at school. Luna then decides to inform Zoya: “As far as the press is concerned, he is R-Patz, and you are Suki Nobody”.

The dialogue obviously did not go down well with Suki Waterhouse. The famous model and actress took to Twitter to comment on the scene. Waterhouse tweeted: “Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy.” In another tweet, she added: “Seeing critiques of patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody’s ‘nobody’ girlfriend. Make it make sense!” She also tagged the writer of ‘Gossip Girl’ Lila Feinberg and the official ‘Gossip Girl’ account. This tweet is no longer visible since Waterhouse deleted it later. ‘Gossip Girl’ chose to not respond to the model’s comments.

ANOTHER CELEBRITY IS DISAPPOINTED WITH ‘GOSSIP GIRL’

Suki Waterhouse is not the only celebrity to comment on the reboot series dialogues. The first episode of ‘Gossip Girl‘ referred to influencer Olivia Jade’s mother, Lori Loughlin. In 2020, Olivia Jade’s parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli got imprisoned. It was because they paid $500,000 to get Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella, into university. Loughlin got sentenced to two months in prison.

In a scene, Luna told Julie that everything would be fine. Luna then made a comment that Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom got jailed. Olivia responded by posting a TikTok of the incident in question, along with the words: “No, I did not.”

Taylor Swift slammed the Netflix sitcom ‘Ginny & Georgia’ for making fun of her dating life. On Twitter, she criticized the joke as outdated, sloppy, and sexist. Swift also stated that we should stop disrespecting hard-working women by labelling such remarks as funny.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

ROBERT PATTINSON AND SUKI WATERHOUSE ARE STILL IN LOVE

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been mainly secretive about their love. Photos of them kissing in London went public in 2018. Many people saw them being affectionate to each other while walking the streets of London.

Waterhouse also gave fans a sneak peek into her relationship. In April, Suki Waterhouse shared a photo of herself on Instagram. In the background of the post was a framed photo of her and Pattinson kissing.

According to a source, the couple had discussed getting engaged around the end of October, but they are not in a hurry. Suki is not putting any pressure on Pattinson, and they are both incredibly committed to each other. According to the insider, the couple spent time in the UK together over the previous year. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s love is stronger than ever. Waterhouse and Pattinson spend almost all of their time together. They have extremely similar interests and enjoy being low-key together.

Robert Pattinson’s dating history includes breaking up with FKA Twigs in late 2017. He was previously in a relationship with ‘Twilight’ co-star Kristen Stewart in 2009 as well. Waterhouse’s previous relationships include a two-year relationship with Bradley Cooper. Waterhouse also dated actor Diego Luna.

Tell us your take on ‘Gossip Girl’ commenting on Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse in the comments!