Robert Pattinson Shamelessly Lied About This Without Any Regrets

Robert Pattinson’s love-hate relationship with circuses dates way back to 2011, the year his highly-anticipated film ‘Water for Elephants’ was released. Despite being based on a best-selling book and having a star-studded cast including the likes of Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon, Christopher Waltz, and Pattinson himself, freshly basking in the success of his ‘Twilight’ series, the film tanked badly at the box office.

Today, the film is forgotten. But what managed to make history was that one blunder made by Pattinson while doing press to promote the film. That single interview still haunts Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson killed a clown!

Still haunted by the clown past: Pattinson

Robert Pattinson lying like a sociopath: A PR stunt or a simple joke?

ROBERT PATTISON KILLED A clown!

Back in 2011, the ‘Today’ show interviewed Robert Pattinson who was then promoting his film ‘Water for Elephants’. When interviewer Matt Lauer asked Pattinson if he ever dreamed of running back to the circus, Pattinson’s answer sent chills down Lauer’s spine. “No, the first time I went to see the circus, somebody died. One of the clowns died”, said Pattinson.

Inquisitive, Lauer followed up with a genuinely surprised, “How did he die?”

Pattinson replied with a grin, “His little car exploded. The joke car exploded on him”.

Robert Pattinson couldn’t live with this LIE

Lauer looked clearly flabbergasted. At 7 in the morning, neither he nor his audience was ready to discuss a horrific clown death. Lauer asked, “Are you being serious right now?” Without remorse, Pattinson broke into the gruesome details of his childhood trauma: “Seriously. Yeah. My parents had to — everybody ran out. It was terrifying. It was the only time I’ve ever been to the circus”.

Then comes a new twist. A week later, while promoting ‘Water for Elephants’ in Germany, when a reporter asked about the scarring clown-death story, Pattinson admitted, “I said those things. But I actually made the whole thing up”. Robert Pattinson lied about his trauma.

STILL HAUNTED BY THE CLOWN PAST: PATTISON

Turns out the whole clown-car-explosion story was made up. But Robert Pattinson also admitted to still being haunted by the ghost-of-the-dead-clown past. He added,

“It’s coming back to haunt me. I said it on some show. It was really early in the morning the day after the New York premiere. Someone asked me what my experience with the circus was and I was like, I have nothing interesting to say. I don’t know why I said that!”

Without blinking, Robert Pattinson lies about seeing a clown dying, a rather ironic, tragic death in a circus. Pattinson’s memory of this victimless crime managed to create a stir in the entertainment media. The story ran online with the headline, “For Robert Pattinson, circuses are scarier than vampires”.

Pattinson’s admittance of the whole story being made up cracked up quite a lot of his fans. The story seemed to be Pattinson simply trivialising Matt Lauer and his run-of-the-mill show. Fans seemed to enjoy the prank all the more because Lauer himself had quite the reputation back in the days. Three years back, Matt Lauer was fired from the “Today” show by NBC on grounds of sexual misconduct reported by multiple women at work.

ROBERT PATTISON LYING LIKE SOCIOPATH: A PR STUNT OR A SIMPLE JOKE?

Whether the whole clown-dead-story prank was a PR stunt or a joke is still unclear. Although Robert Pattinson’s borderline sociopathic answer would qualify as a clear red flag behaviour, shouldn’t it be excusable? Already overworked actors are given the secondary job of promoting the film on every platform possible. They are always under the pressure to deliver quotable, memorable anecdotes, which can not be hurtful, offensive or be taken out of context.

The show business appears to be a glittering, glamorous world. What happens behind the scenes is still a mystery for many. Well, thanks to social media, most of our beloved stars have opened their doors for their fans to get a sneak peek. Mostly the good and the bad make their way to the surface, whereas the ugly rest quietly at the back of closets full of secrets.

Robert Pattinson lied about his trauma. But why? No one asks. Unfortunately, Robert Pattinson isn’t the only one. Tell us in the comments below which actor looks like he/she has something hidden in the past?