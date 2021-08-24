This Is How Robert Pattinson Became A Role Model For Meghan Markle

This is what Meghan Markle had to say about her experience of working with Robert Pattinson.

We all surely miss seeing Meghan Markle on our TV screens. After all, her TV series, ‘SUITS‘ did become a part of our routine. Unfortunately, after tying knots with the royal family, Meghan had to bid farewell to her showbiz career. Well, if you have exhausted yourself watching all the movies and TV series starring Meghan Markle, we have a surprise for you. Meghan starred opposite Robert Pattison in ‘Remember Me’ and even though her role was not that big, it is still worth a watch.

WHAT ROLE DID MEGHAN MARKLE PLAY IN ‘REMEMBER ME’?

In this 90-minute movie, Meghan plays the character of a bartender. In the bar where she works, Robert aka Tyler enters with a friend. Meghan’s character is quite upset with Tyler’s friend and asks him, “Do not speak”, when he tries to spark a conversation while ordering a beer. To which Tyler responds,

“She’s not mad. That’s how people act when they’re really into you”.

Video Credits: Meghan Maven

Even though Meghan and Robert’s interaction was not for very long, it doesn’t mean that they did not spend time together on the sets.

HOW WAS MEGHAN MARKLE’S RESPONSE ON WORKING WITH ROBERT PATTINSON?

In a conversation with ”Her World”, Meghan recalled her experience of working with Robert Pattinson. She said,

“Oh, he’s such a sweetheart. I filmed some scenes in New York with him for a small part. He’s a really lovely guy and a really great example to be able to watch someone who is young, whose stardom has really taken over his life in such a huge way, and yet he’s still gracious, humble, and cool. I think that is really endearing”.

ROBERT PATTINSON ON WORKING WITH MEGHAN MARKLE

Video Credits: E! Red Carpet & Award Shows

Robert Pattinson, in a conversation with, “E”, reflected on his time during ‘Remember Me’ and how his experience was on working with Meghan Markle. He said that Markle seems like a great person. He said, “I worked with her as well, she’s in Remember Me”, he added before saying it’s his “claim to fame!”

Have you seen ‘Remember Me’ yet? Let us know your reviews in the comments below.