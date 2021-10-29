Robert Pattinson Ready To Quit The Batman Movies

The casting of Robert Pattinson as the new DC Batman was super-hyped. He will be seen playing the titular role in the 2022 DC film ‘The Batman’. But given the rumours of his ‘fights’ with director Matt Reeves on the sets of the film, is he facing a risk of removal from the DCEU?

Ever since Warner Bros showed Ben Affleck the exit door as the DC’s Batman, they placed all their bets on Robert Pattinson. Robert is supposed to bring Batman back as a mainstream DC cash cow, after the debacle of Ben Affleck starring Batman films. It’s a tradition with the DC fandom that whenever a new Batman is announced, it is met with loud criticism. The same happened with Ben and now it is happening with Robert.

Meanwhile, the trailer for the new Batman film directed by Matt Reeves and starring Pattinson has gained rave reviews as the film buckles up for a release. That has silenced Robert’s critics to some extent. However, DC’s Batman trouble doesn’t seem to be over as yet. Some recent reports suggest that Robert may very well see the exit door from the DCEU following the release of the new Batman movie.

Robert Pattinson to be fired from the upcoming Batman movies?

A story from the sets of ‘The Batman’ claims that the director-actor duo is having quite a lot of disagreements on the sets. If reports are to be believed, the dispute has gone to absolute worse now and Robert Pattinson has refused to be a part of the sequel. If these reports are true, it would reflect really badly on the DC as they are already being criticized for having lost their way. While there is no official announcement yet, if it does happen to be the case, the DC fans might absolutely just lose all faith in the DCEU.

‘The Batman’, which is touted as a Batman reboot, has already faced a lot of trouble. First, it was choosing the right director and the actor to helm such an ambitious project. Secondly, the pandemic hit the globe and affected the film industries worldwide negatively. ‘The Batman’ was under production when the pandemic struck and it caused an unnecessary delay. Eventually, the shooting resumed. But now, this latest piece of the report is further threatening the DCEU, which already seems to be in shambles.

As per We Got This Covered, their source from the sets had some very clear information about how badly Pattinson and Reeves were bonding on the sets of the film ‘The Batman’. However, the authenticity of the claims can be questioned by the fact that both Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are known to be thorough professionals. The people who have worked with Matt have nothing but extremely kind words to say about his behaviour on the sets. On the other hand, Robert is also known among the most humble Hollywood A-listers. So, the truthfulness of this ‘report’ is highly dubious.

Matt is best known for directing the iconic three-part ‘Planet of the Apes’ trilogy; Robert is also known for his highly versatile acting skills as showcased in films such as ‘The Lighthouse’ and ‘TENET’. But the source of the said website seemed to be quite confident about his/her claims. They further added that the situation has escalated to a degree where the actor is looking to return the $20 million he has received in advance for the sequel film.

With Zack Snyder’s removal from the DC gang, ‘The Batman’ takes on a different route of its own. While the ‘Snyderverse’ characters will continue to remain connected to each other, ‘The Batman’ will tread a solo path, at least for now. Hence, the success of the film and its sequels means a lot to DC. The film releases on March 4, 2022.

Tell us in the comments what do you think about this ‘rumoured’ brawl between Matt and Robert. Also, tell us which one is your favourite Batman film.