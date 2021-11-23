Robert Pattinson Pledges To Stand Out As The Most Unique Batman

In the first quarter of 2022, Robert Pattinson will appear on the big screen playing Batman in the Matt Reeves reboot of the classic DC character. Obviously, he wants ‘his’ Batman to stand out among other versions of the character. Will he succeed?

Ever since the DC fans have gotten the first glimpse of their new Batman, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Robert Pattinson’s casting as the caped crusader. While it can be said that the opinions are divided, for the most part, the response to the trailer has been really good. Many who discarded Robert as the Batman are now rooting for him. Now that there is no way around it but to accept Robert as the Batman, the fans have no other choice but to go with that. But, Robert Pattinson has other plans. He doesn’t want to be ‘one of the actors’ who have played Batman on-screen. In fact, he wants to stand out as the most unique version of the character and his intentions are clear.

About one and a half-decade ago, Christian Bale donned the black cape in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, which inclined more towards realism. Bale’s performance was regarded as great by the fans and the critics, but he did not represent the ultimate tour de force that Batman is. The same happened with Ben Affleck’s Batman once Zack Snyder took over to reboot the character for the DCEU. In the past 15 years, Robert Pattinson will be the third Batman that DC fans are going to get. But he is stretching all borders to ensure that his version of Bruce Wayne/Batman stands out among all.

Robert Pattinson to be the most unique Batman ever

Robert Pattinson to be the most unique Batman ever

The first thing that comes to mind seeing the trailer is that there are many ways that this Batman is different from the rest. Unlike the Nolan and Snyder versions of the character, Matt Reeves‘ has opted for a younger version of the character. This Batman is just starting out and the city of Gotham hasn’t yet been properly introduced to him. This also means that this time around, Batman is more inexperienced and doesn’t know a lot about his own rules about violence. In other words, depending upon the circumstances, he can be less or more violent. But then again, it also means that this Batman might kill as the ‘no killing’ rules still hasn’t been in place yet. We won’t know that until more trailers come our way. But from the trailer, it’s quite clear that this time around, Batman isn’t just messing around with bad guys and he means serious business.

Robert Pattinson to stand out as Batman

Other than that, going by the looks on Bruce’s face in the trailer, this Batman seems more depressed than ever. Ben Affleck’s Batman also seemed troubled with his past, but there was a little humour about him. But Pattinson’s Batman looks serious as hell with his intense look and that weirdly scary thing he does with his eyes. All in all, this looks like a sleepless, angrier than ever version of the character which we will get to see.

Also evident in the trailer, it seemed like Reeves’ is more interested in the ‘genius detective’ aspect of the character. Neither Nolan nor Zack paid enough attention to this trait, which has been a highlight of the Batman saga in the comics and the animated films and series.

All said, one thing is certain, Robert Pattinson’s Batman does exude a different vibe than the previous iterations of the iconic superhero. Let’s wait and see how different and better it actually is.

Tell us in the comments if you agree that Robert Pattison’s Batman is going to be a complete departure from other versions of the character? Also, tell us who’s your favourite Bruce Wayne/Batman among all?