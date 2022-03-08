Robert Pattinson Misused His Batman Suit

The new Batman suit made some people uneasy and shiver with sweat. But it was all about the power it exuded for Robert Pattinson!

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, was released on March 4th, and fans are adoring Robert Pattinson‘s new Avatar. The Twilight actor has previously admitted that he is a longtime fan of the DC Comics character. Working on this project, including donning the iconic Batman suit, has been a dream come true for him. Pattinson embodied the iconic vigilante look by scaring some people.

The actor said about his experience of wearing the Batman duds, revealing that he was shocked with the power the costume exhibits. His first-time experience of wearing the Batman was tremendously powerful. However, the actor quipped that this powerful feeling came with a unique side effect. The whole of ‘The Batman’ crew was behaving weirdly with him when he did the look test in full costume. Nevertheless, Pattinson felt like a real Batman right from the time of the screen test.

“To be honest, it was on the camera test. It was the first time I had the full suit on, and people kind of started behaving differently around me. It has such a kind of totemic power, and the crew looked a little bit scared. It is really weird. If you don’t say anything, you’re standing there. You are just kind of… people get freaked out by it, “ Pattinson confessed to Fandango

Robert Pattinson had a hard time wearing George Clooney’s bat suit

Based on Robert Pattinson’s comments to Fandango and recent reviews of the movie, it is clear that Matt Reeves managed to make ‘The Batman’ close to the level of intimidation created by ‘The Dark Knight’. Although ‘The Dark Knight’ was much more than scaring people away. It is still considered one of the classics in the Superhero genre and the whole movie universe.

Pattinson revealed that he enjoyed the previous ‘Batman’ films and had a screen test in each of the previous costumes. However, George Clooney‘s bat suit stood out to him. All he remembers about Clooney’s outfit is the rubber nipples and sweat. He struggled to navigate the difficulties of acting while wearing the cowl.

Christian Bale’s advice saved Robert Pattinson

Even before filming began, he had basic concerns, such as how he would use the restroom while working. Thank goodness he had the experienced Batman, Christian Bale, to advise him. He advised Robert Pattinson to “figure out a way to pee” before beginning his acting career.

Pattinson swore by his advice and handled the suit’s challenges like a pro.

Whatever may be the challenge, we must confess that the new costume of Batman donned by Pattinson manages to scare people way more than his cinematic predecessors.

Now that Robert Pattinson has hit the big screen, it is up to you to decide, if honestly, he has done justice to the character.

‘The Batman’ will be available to stream on HBO Max after the 45-day theatrical window. While you wait for the HBO Max stream, write your comments on the new Batman suit in the comments box below.

