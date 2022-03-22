Robert Pattinson Lost His Mental Balance Shooting The Batman

‘The Batman’ has been declared a hit by the masses and critics. The lead actor Robert Pattinson recently shared how hard was his mental health was struck while playing this iconic role.

Playing Batman on-screen has never been easy for any actor. Be it Ben Affleck or George Clooney, or Christian Bale, every Batman actor goes through a difficult time playing the dual role of Batman/Bruce Wayne. It’s not only about the physical demands of the role. The character almost always strays into the anti-hero territory, and hence, the emotional and mental toll it takes on the actors also happens to create troubles for them. Robert Pattinson, the latest and one of the youngest actors to play Batman, has recently revealed how much toll the role took on his mental health.

Robert Pattinson’s performance playing the titular role in ‘The Batman’ has garnered praises from all corners. The actor is feeling quite happy now that he has the DC fans’ nod and the possibility to play the iconic role in the upcoming sequels as well.

It was apparent that this was one of the darkest Batman films the fans had seen. Director Matt Reeves categorically stated that he wanted his Batman to be different from all the others on-screen Batman we have so far.

To that end, the screenplay took the melancholic Batman aspect too far, and Rob’s version became known as the most serious of all. As a result, it was inevitable that the actor playing the role would suffer.

During an interview with GQ Magazine, Robert recalled the extensive filming schedule in London. He described the set as a “bubble within a bubble” built on the outskirts of London. The actor went into great detail about how the role affected his mental and physical health.

‘The Batman’ filming took a toll on Robert Pattinson

The secrecy had to be maintained, so Robert was not allowed to walk outside the studio in his Batman costume. Even if he got some free time on the sets, the suit needed to be on at all times. Most of the shooting took place in the dark, which was further a depressing and gloomy experience for the actor. The actor felt ‘alone’ and stuck in the studio with the costume on at all times. The dark lighting didn’t help either in making him feel any better.

The film, however, completed shooting in April 2021. But it took him some time to come out of that depressing zone of shooting in the dark and staying in the costume for longer hours. He went on to say that he looked too ‘dead’ and green in his old photos. However, all’s well that ends well. The film ended up winning accolades from the critics and the audiences and is still riding high on success. For all his hardships, Robert Pattinson might just grab an Oscar nomination for his role!

Tell us in the comments what did you think of Robert’s role in ‘The Batman’. Also, tell us what’s your take on the character of Batman and how hard could it be to play the role?

