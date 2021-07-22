Robert Pattinson Has Pissed The Whole Batman Team

According to a new report, there is tension between star Robert Pattinson and the whole creative team on the set of Warner Bros.’ ‘The Batman’. Keep reading to find out more.

‘The Batman’, directed by Matt Reeves and written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrel as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson. The film is set to arrive in theatres on March 4, 2022.

While the world eagerly awaits ‘The Batman’, starring Robert Pattinson, one cannot overlook the reality that the film has been dogged by unfavourable publicity since its start. And now it appears that the Matt Reeves-directed film is hit by yet another stumbling block, this time from Warner Bros. itself. Yes, you read that correctly: WB has a fan issue!

For the uninitiated, ever since Robert Pattinson began filming for ‘The Batman’, the stars have not always been on the team’s side. The first stumbling block was the casting of the ‘Twilight’ actor. People had reservations, but the first look dispelled them. Then came the pandemic, which put an end to everything. And we’ve all heard the rumours about Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s disagreements. Now, new reports say that Robert Pattinson is a pain to work with.

These rumours have been spreading from YouTube personality and scooper Doomcock after his latest news video. Pattinson was reportedly dating co-star Zoe Kravitz when we last heard from him. According to an alleged member of the film, their bond was so strong that they not only had a passionate encounter on the hood of the Batmobile, but the actor allegedly impregnated the Catwoman in an incident reminiscent of contemporary Tom King comics.

Despite the fact that several parties and news outlets have denied the encounter, Doomcock’s source claims that a tape of the incident exists. Pattinson, on the other hand, appears to have been disordered and now believes he can get away with anything. Pattinson, according to the source, is nearly impossible to get on the set at this point, and when he is, he is usually visibly intoxicated.

It’s hurting the production, which is already behind schedule, and Warner Bros. is putting extra pressure on Matt Reeves to get it done. According to the source, Reeves and Warner’s executives had a Zoom session that nearly devolved into a shouting match.

Worse yet, if Kravitz is indeed pregnant, the crew and producers are concerned that she will begin to show. In this regard, Doomcock observed that ‘The Batman’ is beginning to resemble a Maury Povich episode rather than a Batman film. Though the source does not know if the alleged child is Pattinson’s, they do say Kravitz claims it is his.

Warner is reportedly sending representatives to handle and control the situation, as the cost of replacing Pattinson is simply too high given what they’ve already spent on him. And it appears that the studio has spent a significant amount of time and money digitising Pattinson so that the stuntman in the suit can match his appearance in numerous shots.

This is not ‘The Batman’s first setback. You may recall that Pattinson admitted to not working out much while under lockdown a year ago. After six months, he was still out of shape, according to a prior Doomcock story, and was returned home once more.

Production was also halted for the nth time, purportedly owing to someone contracting COVID. When filmmaker Gary J. Tunnicliffe investigated, a link of his claimed that the virus did not shut them down, but rather that they had behavioural difficulties with Pattinson.

What do you think of the rumours of Pattinson’s behaviour? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!