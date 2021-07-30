Robert Pattinson Has Annoyed The Whole Batman Crew

Yet another rumour has plagued the sets of Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ which threatens to destroy the actor’s reputation for good.

Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ is one of the most anticipated movies in recent times. Starring the Caped Crusader, the upcoming flick was originally meant to star Ben Affleck with the actor also directing it. When Affleck stepped away from the role, Matt Reeves took over as director and Robert Pattinson was cast as ‘The Batman’.

The actor has refrained from starring in major franchises since his ‘Twilight’ days in an effort to avoid paparazzi attention. Pattinson decided to star in the movie only because he was interested in the idea of a superhero without powers. Unfortunately, ‘The Batman’ has been struggling with filming owing to pandemic-imposed delays. When filming picked up again, the actor reportedly caught COVID-19 himself and production was shut down again.

Of late, the film has been synonymous with controversy as several rumours surrounding the actor’s controlling nature have surfaced online. Keep reading to learn more about it!

HERE’S THE NEW RUMOUR SURROUNDING ROBERT PATTINSON’S ‘THE BATMAN’

YouTube personality Doomcock has revealed that Robert Pattinson is having troubles with ‘The Batman’s’ creative team. The ‘Twilight’ star is allegedly “not very disciplined” and is of the belief that he can “get away with anything”. The rumour accuses Pattinson of rarely ever being on set, and when he is present, the actor is “visibly intoxicated”.

Pattinson’s behaviour is hurting the production schedule as they’re further behind than planned. Director Matt Reeves is feeling the pressure now as Warner Bros. is requesting him “to get it done”. The source close to the YouTuber has also revealed that Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. higher-ups had a “Zoom session” which almost descended into a shouting match.

Robert Pattison is rumoured to be dominating the whole creative team, director’s pissed

The studio is sending representatives to get things under control, as replacing Robert Pattinson is not an option. They’ve invested far too much money in the actor, and with the principal photography in place, it doesn’t make sense to do so. Reeves, Warner Bros. and Pattinson haven’t acknowledged these rumours, and there is no evidence to prove these claims.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ‘THE BATMAN’ CAST

It has been 8 long years since the last solo Batman movie, but the caped crusader’s long-awaited return to the big screen is happening. Director Matt Reeves has shared major casting news via Twitter, revealing the actors behind fan-favourite characters such as Catwoman, Alfred Pennyworth, Penguin, Edward Nashton, and others.

‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Star Wars’ star Andy Serkis is joining the world of DC films with his new role. The actor will be playing Bruce Wayne aka Batman’s loyal butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Penguin (Oswald Cobblepot) will be portrayed by Irish actor Colin Farrell which probably means we will get to see a dapper version of the Supervillain!

Paul Dano has been cast as Edward Nashton, better known as Riddler; The Dark Knight’s iconic adversary. Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ has an exciting appearance with Catwoman joining the cast. Zoë Kravitz will portray Selina Kyle as she teams up, fights, aids, battles other villains, and romances Batman! Gotham police force’s James “Jim” Gordon has found its actor in Emmy-winner Jeffrey Wright.

WHEN WILL ‘THE BATMAN’ RELEASE?

It wouldn’t be unassuming to say that the release schedule for Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ has moved around a lot. It was recently set for October 1, 2020, but multiple delays in filming and production have moved it back. ‘The Batman’ is now slated to release on March 4, 2022, as per Warner Bros.

It will be the first solo Batman movie since ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ released in 2012, an uncanny conflict for Warner Bros. While we have seen the superhero in a number of DCEU films including ‘Batman v Superman’ and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, this is the first film centred on the hero alone. ‘The Batman’ wrapped filming in March earlier this year, as announced by Matt Reeves, so all that is remaining is post-production!

The defined plot for the film is unknown, but as per IMDB, ‘The Batman’ could be the caped crusader’s most adventurous foray into the big screen yet. The synopsis for the film reads, “The Riddler plays a deadly game of cat and mouse with Batman and Commissioner Gordon in Gotham City”.

Are you excited to watch Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’? Let us know in the comments!