TRENDING TODAY

Robert Pattinson Forgot How To Speak Like Batman While Filming

Pattinson Batman Voice
DKODING Studio
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
Henry Cavill's Favourite Work Is Not Superman Or The Witcher, It Is Sherlock Holmes
Next Article
Make Way For Keanu Reeves In And As The Ghost Rider