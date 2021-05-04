Robert Pattinson As James Bond Will Make You Doubt Daniel Craig

Rumours suggest that Robert Pattinson is the top choice for James Bond! Will the popular tenet actor replace Daniel Craig? Let’s find out if these rumours are true or not!

Robert Pattinson will soon be seen as Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman, in ‘The Batman‘. DC fans cannot wait to see the former Twilight star as the Caped Crusader. The actor has a successful career of hits that include movies like ‘The Lighthouse’ and ‘Good Time’. His role in Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller ‘Tenet‘ as Neil earned him high praise. Since its release, people can’t stop talking about how Pattinson would be the perfect choice for James Bond.

A recent art surfacing the internet portrays Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond. It directly suggests Pattinson will replace Daniel Craig after the release of ‘No Time to Die’ in theatres. The artwork has been created by an Instagram user called @barrett.digital. Pattinson is in a Sean Connery inspired look. He is wearing a white jacket with black trousers and a red lapel pin. He can also be seen sporting James Bond’s iconic pistol, the Walther PPK. His look is neater than what he has been seen in the first trailer for ‘The Batman’. Many fans believe that Robert Pattison would be a good choice for the role of James Bond.

Currently, many popular names have been emerging for the role of James Bond. Apart from Robert Pattinson, Henry Cavill, who is popularly known for his role as Superman, and Tom Hardy could play the role of James Bond. However, it will only be declared once ‘No Time to Die’ releases. But if Robert Pattinson is cast as James Bond, it will definitely be an unusual role for him to portray on-screen. He has been under the direction of great cinematography legends such as David Cronenberg, Robert Eggers and Christopher Nolan. Soon he will be the iconic Batman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming 2022 release.

In an interview with The Guardian, former director of ‘No Time To Die’, Danny Boyle, said that if the choice is in his hands, he would choose Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond. Boyle was impressed by Pattinson’s acting after he saw him in Claire Denis’ sci-fi-movie ‘High Life’. He said: “It was so bizarre because I was sitting there thinking: ‘Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond'”. Despite Pattinson’s young age, Boyle felt that the actor was ready to play the role of James Bond.

Danny Boyle, along with John Hodge, was working on the script of the upcoming Bond movie. Unfortunately, they were removed from the project due to some creative differences with the producers. In the interview, he recalled the day he was with John Hodge. They did not really like what they were doing. So, he felt it was far better to part company. Boyle felt what he and Hodge were doing together was good. But it was obviously not what they wanted.

He added how that is what you learn. But you have got to go into that stuff optimistically. He compared it to falling in love. You cannot go in guarded and try to protect yourself. You have to be open-hearted and prepared to be hurt. So, what if you get a bit of bruising? You get well-paid and looked after. So, at the end of the day, according to him, these were champagne problems.

Rumours suggest that Bond could die forever on the big screen and put an end to everything. With Danny Boyle on board, the movie could have taken a different approach creatively. A report suggests that Boyle wanted to cast Tomasz Kot as a Russian villain. The production designer of ‘No Time To Die’, Mark Tildesley, talked about Boyle’s plan. But called the director’s vision crazy and madcap. Sadly, fans will never be known what Boyle was planning for James Bond.

Tell us if you think Robert Pattinson is the perfect choice for James Bond or not in the comment section!