Robert Pattinson And Matt Reeves At Odds, Batman Self-Destructs

Robert Pattinson has had enough of Matt Reeves and is ready to quit The Batman.

An actor Robert Pattinson is so frustrated while filming The Batman, thanks to director Matt Reeves that now the film is on the verge of cancellation.

According to UK’s magazine “The Sun”, another entertainment newspaper “October” reported fight between actor and director.

Robert Pattinson, according to the magazine, has been pushed to his breaking point while filming The Batman. The director of the film Matt Reeves is notorious for being a “control freak”. He orders Pattinson to perform 50 re-takes in the bulky Batman suit. This leaves him, and the crew, exhausted and frustrated,” The Sun reported.

Matt Reeves pays extreme attention to detail, due to which he makes the actors undergo numerous retakes.

The Sun wrote that filming The Batman has been a frustrating process, especially for Robert. The reason is the perfectionist Matt who insists on doing scenes over and over again. Most of the times he get bogged down in the tiny detail and forgets where to stop. Warner Bros can’t afford to lose a fanbase. They have invested £90million at the film.

Of course, Matt is feeling the pressure to get everything right because the production is very big. And Robert has had a troubled history on these franchise movies before. He had a bad experience filming Twilight by the time it wrapped.

Also after Robert Pattinson was tested positive for COVID 19, as well as few more members of the cast and crew, Reeves has become extremely paranoid. Since the reports of Pattinson bring Covid positive is fake, the real reason for the conflict is something else.

The main issue is with the lead actor. Pattinson has been constantly locking horns with Reeves, that’s why the production of The Batman is in deep mess.

Gary J. Tunnicliffe, the Hollywood writer and director actually confirmed and agreed to all the rumours about the problems with The Batman, Robert Pattinson, and Matt Reeves. Hr mentioned that Reeves is not particularly liking how Pattinson shows up to the film without having worked out.

“All I heard was that there were definitely tensions between Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson,” Tunnicliffe told October magazine.

He added, “That [Pattinson] was being quite difficult to work with. The person I had spoken to, they almost suggested that the situation was that… Because I said, ‘I hear you shut down due to COVID,’ and they said, ‘It’s not COVID that shut us down.’ Then I said, ‘Oh, is it something else?’ I said, ‘Is it your lead actor?’ And they were like, ‘Maybe’ [laughs].”

The stakes are high on The Batman as Warner Bros is going through the worse time after fans rejected Wonder Woman 1984. The Batman is expected to release by March 4, 2022.

The movie stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon;

Also the cast includes Paul Dano as Edward Nashton; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Jamie Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis as Alfred; and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.