Finally, Robert Pattinson Has To Say This About Matt Reeves’ Strange Way Of Filming

The road to the release of the new Batman film has been long and winding. Ben Affleck played the role of the Caped Crusader in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ almost a decade ago. It is Affleck’s most financially successful film. By all other measures, it was a flop: critics despised it, fans despised it even more, and it set DC on a path of superhero ensemble films that only got worse. Rival DC couldn’t seem to catch a break with each new star in the ever-expanding MCU.

Despite the fact that many people doubted actor Robert Pattinson’s ability to take on the role of Batman in Matt Reeves‘ upcoming film ‘The Batman‘, it turns out that Reeves hand-picked Pattinson for the part. So, what does RPattz have to say about Matt Reeves’ strange way of filming? Read on to know more.

In a recent interview with Reeves, Pattinson, Catwoman Zoe Kravitz, and the film’s producer, Dylan Clark, this was revealed. Reeves, who co-wrote the film with Peter Craig, explained that he assumed the protagonist of Bruce Wayne/Batman in his head when he started writing it. When he came across Pattinson, he “started watching movies of actors in the age range”, Reeves told “MovieMaker”.

Director Matt Reeves kept going back to one actor who he thought would be great for his gritty, split portrayal of the Caped Crusader as he penned ‘The Batman’. He felt Robert Pattinson would be perfect for the part, so he began writing with him in mind – without telling him.

Fortunately, for him, Pattinson was also enamoured with the idea of portraying Batman around the same time. Pattinson admitted to having “never auditioned for any comic book movies before”. He further expressed that at the time, even his agents thought it was “out of character” for him to “become so obsessed with Batman”.

The fandom appears to have come to terms with Robert Pattinson doing justice as The Dark Knight when he finally dons the cape and cowl in ‘The Batman’. However, this wasn’t always the case. After Pattinson’s casting was announced, there was a lot of “why did they choose the Twilight guy” backlash, and now director Matt Reeves is responding to those early reactions.

During an interview with “Esquire“, Reeves talked about the upcoming movie and the backlash that followed the casting of Robert Pattinson. The filmmaker has always defended his decision, claiming that most of those who objected to it had never seen his work after the ‘Twilight’ franchise. Here’s what he said:

“There has been no actor when his announcement that he was going to be playing Batman in one of the feature films was announced, that has not received a backlash. The people who were excited, I knew it was because they knew Rob’s work post-Twilight. The people who weren’t excited, I knew it was because they didn’t know Rob’s work post-Twilight.”

Reeves has a valid point. Backlash erupted around the character and the actors who have played him in various roles. Despite the fact that Michael Keaton is now a fan favourite as the character, this was not the scenario when he was first cast. Once the movie was released, he had to prove himself.

While Val Kilmer and George Clooney received little blowback when they were first announced, their films received mixed to negative reviews, and their incarnations of the character have received mixed to negative reviews. Christian Bale came out of it relatively unscathed from start to finish, while Ben Affleck’s performance received mixed-to-positive reviews.

What do you think about Matt Reeves' strange way of filming? Do you think he made the right decision casting RPattz despite all the backlashes? Will Pattinson live up to 'The Batman' legacy?