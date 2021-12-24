Robert Downey Jr’s Role Is Not Over In MCU

Robert Downey Jr. ended his MCU journey with ‘Endgame’, but he is still not over his most charismatic role since he began his career. A letter was recently revealed, written by RDJ himself, and it seemed that Iron Man is having major FOMO.

MCU has seen several superheroes throughout their journey of about one and a half-decade. But there has been no replacement for Robert Downey Jr. Even if we keep aside the fact that he was the one who started the whole thing with the film ‘Iron Man’, he still remains the most popular guy in the MCU. Not only that, but he also happened to be the most charming and cool superhero ever to be on screen. Hence, following the character’s demise in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, it was very difficult for every party involved to bid farewell to their favourite superhero.

Playing Iron Man has remained a major part of Robert’s career in the past few years. He has appeared in several MCU films over the last one and a half-decade. Hence, it was undeniably an important part of his life. After his eviction from the MCU after ‘Endgame’, his comeback was talked about in hushed voices but nothing materialized. Apparently, in a new book about the MCU, titled ‘The Story of Marvel Universe’, it was revealed that Rob had written an emotional letter about him being Iron Man in the MCU, back in 2018.

The special book tracing the journey of the MCU was released a few days ago. The book goes into detail about how the entire Marvel Universe was built from scratch and how it slowly took over the international box office markets. In the book written by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, Downey’s letter was revealed wherein he was expressing his feelings about working in the MCU with great actors such as Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.

He wrote in the letter – “I hope these films have evoked a dialogue on equality, justice, freedom, embracing diversity, and combating intolerance with the power of partnership, sacrifice, and love. At this point, Tony might say: “You’re welcome.” I’ll balance that with a boundless eternal: “Thank you”. According to an article in The Tribute, it was a 1000 words long appreciation letter that Robert wrote. He also didn’t forget to mention his experience of working with his co-stars and especially mentioned Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. Robert traced his journey through the MCU and let his emotions flow unhindered.

Robert Downey Jr. starred in ‘Iron Man’ in 2008, which became a major success, both critically and commercially. It thus began the MCU officially with ‘Captain America’ and ‘Thor’ following just behind. Eventually, in 2012, we had ‘Avengers’, the first Marvel team-up film, which was among the highest-grossing films of that year. The film also introduced some new superheroes and thus began the complex yet exciting world of the MCU. Iron Man, played by Robert Downey, remained the binding force between dozens of superheroes. He eventually became one of the most liked actors by the fans and his co-stars as well.

When he made his final appearance in ‘Endgame’ and sacrificed his life to save the world, the entire MCU fan base was stunned. It also meant Downey’s exit from the MCU. In his letter, Robert also expressed great excitement for the coming generation of superheroes, who will take the baton forward. As we all know, MCU is currently in its fourth phase and doing well with the recent release of ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’.

Robert’s letter will surely hit the MCU fans with nostalgia. It is beautifully penned and offers a great insight into Robert Downey Jr’s journey as the most charismatic superhero ever put to screen.

