Robert Downey Jr. To Make A Smashing TV Debut: Playing Multiple Roles In The Show

It looks like Robert Downey Jr. has found his new calling and this time, it is a TV show.

After Iron Man was killed in “The avengers’ Endgame” fans of Robert Downey Jr have been wondering when will they ever see him back on the big screen. Well, for all the fans out there you might not be able to see him in the theatres anytime soon, but this time our Robert Downey Jr. is coming back with a bang with a TV show based on the novel ‘The Sympathiser’.

Robert Downey Jr. to star in ‘The Sympathiser’.

What is ‘The Sympathiser’ about?

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. TO MAKE HIS TV DEBUT WITH ‘THE SYMPATHISER’

HBO has ordered a TV drama series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, ‘The Sympathiser’ and reportedly Robert Downey Jr. will be seen as one of the co-stars. According to the sources of “Deadline”, after considering several offers, Robert decided to go with this TV series as it would give him a chance to explore his range. According to the news portal insiders,

“he is set to play multiple supporting roles as the main antagonists , all of whom represent a different arm of the American establishment including an up-and-coming Orange County congressman, a CIA agent and a Hollywood film director, among others.“

Robert Downey Jr. to make a smashing TV debut by playing multiple roles in a show

On being a part of this masterpiece, Robert said, “Adapting Mr Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a visionary team. With director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative producing adventure for Susan, me and Team Downey and a stimulating process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles. A24 and HBO are the perfect combinations of partners and co-parents. … It’s exactly the type of challenge I’ve been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience.”

WHAT IS THE PLOTLINE OF ‘THE SYMPATHISER’?

This TV drama series will be an adaptation of a gripping spy novel, ‘ The Sympathiser’, which was written by Viet Thanh Nguyen. The novel revolves around the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the last days of the Vietnam war, which led to him being in exile in the United States.

Have you read ‘the Sympathiser’? Do you think adapting it to a TV series is a good idea?