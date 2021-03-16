Henry Cavill’s Prayers Answered, Robert Downey Jr. to Guest Star In The Witcher Season 2

Robert Downey Jr. is all set to collaborate with Henry Cavill. With both acting giants recently emerging out of their contracts with two big movie universes, the prospect of cooperation between Iron Man and Superman would be something worth watching out for. With ‘The Witcher’ getting a second season soon, could they both jump in on the ship to stir the show into a new dimension?

Highlights —

RDJ wants to work with Henry Cavill

Could this pave the way for an RDJ character in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2?

How would Iron Man and Superman work together?

Robert Downey Junior has recently expressed interest in working with Henry Cavill. With both their tenures at their respective cinematic universes at an end, could this mean that ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 cast would include RDJ? What would come out of the interaction? Who could RDJ be playing, and would the two work together?

New Characters in ‘The Witcher’

‘The Witcher’ follows the story of Geralt of Riviera and his interactions with Ciri and Yennefer. Taking after a hit series of games and books, the series surged to success with its first season gaining great critical reviews.

Video Credits: IGN

The director has already promised that season 2 is going to be better than before. ‘The Witcher’ is looking to add new characters to the rosters of friends and foes of Geralt. The director has already said that they were looking to include a diverse set of storylines.

The first season of ‘The Witcher‘ concluded on a sombre note, with Ciri finally getting together with Geralt and unravelling the mystery of Yennefer. The thread being tied up in season 1 means that season 2 can go to new areas, and this is where RDJ comes in. “DigitalSpy” has postulated that ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 cast would include queer characters and more queer stories. Even though there has been a lack of discussion about RDJ joining the cast of ‘The Witcher’, he could easily play a recurring cameo as one of the series’s villains as the conflict within Geralt worsens.

He could also be one of the many different characters introduced to interact with Geralt in the new season. RDJ has a “bad boy” persona which he has perfected over the years, and he would be the perfect person to battle Geralt in season 2 in a guest role.

Robert Downey and Henry Cavill

Robert Downey and Henry Cavill were both helming two of the biggest cinematic franchises earlier. While RDJ became a legend in creating Iron Man’s role for the MCU, ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 guest appearance might be an excellent opportunity to find new spaces for him to grow.

With the COVID pandemic hitting in full force, both Cavill’s and RDJ’s slates seem to be relatively empty considering their history of work.

RDJ set for a guest appearance in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

For Robert Downey, this is his first break from filming in years. With the grueling MCU schedule and the constant promotional events, RDJ has not had a moment to rest. Plus, he has been battling his demons and has been on the path to recovery for a long time. The two men are hard workers, and it shows off in their work.

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 is the perfect place for RDJ to start working again. It is an action series with its story based on history and magic. Plus, it stars another former superhero, making the dynamic rife with new stories to be told.

The Dynamic

Superman has been known as one of the kindest characters in DCEU. Henry Cavill also has a penchant for acting in comedic roles, as does Robert Downey Jr. Their acting chops complement each other, and that is a great starting place for creating a new story for ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 cast.

Robert Downey Junior could play Geralt’s friend in the series, appearing as one of the mages who help him defeat a terror. The director has said that season 2 would be focused on fighting Geralt’s inner demons, and this opens up the possibility of a guest role from RDJ as a friend and philosopher.

Video Credits: WatchMojo.com

The story could also take us to the dark vestiges of the world, and introduce Robert Downey Junior as the guide who Geralt has to rely on. He could play someone from Geralt’s past as well and make a foray into the dark history of the Witcher as a person.

A ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 guest appearance would be an excellent place for RDJ to go forth into the complex world of ‘The Witcher’. With Henry Cavill in tow, they could pull off some intense action sequences and bring some new stories into the new season. Would they? It depends on the director and the casting team.

With RDJ saying that he wants to work with Henry Cavill, rumours abound about his potential role in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2. RDJ might play a critical role in turning around the season. As Geralt fights off his demons in season 2 of ‘The Witcher’, RDJ might be the person to bring Geralt’s story to a new dimension.

Do you think RDJ will fit in with the story and cast of ‘The Witcher’? Let us know your views in the comments section below.