TRENDING TODAY

Henry Cavill’s Prayers Answered, Robert Downey Jr. to Guest Star In The Witcher Season 2

RDJ set for a guest appearance in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Two And A Half Men Vs The Ranch: The Never Before Seen Battle Of American Sitcom
No Newer Articles