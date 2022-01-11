We wouldn’t have the MCU if it weren’t first for the stars who stepped up to the plate. It doesn’t matter if it’s Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, or Chris Hemsworth wielding Mjolnir as Thor to save Asgard and the world.

The MCU has expanded beyond what now die-hard fans would’ve probably initially imagined it to be. At the same time, it hasn’t all been a bed of roses for the cast members of any MCU film. To put it simply, the castings would often go through a number of iterations up until the day the films were released.

Highlights —

RDJ referred Chris Evans over Sebastian Stan

Captain America in The Story of Marvel Studios

In retrospect, the Captain America shuffle has been the most visible thus far. As a whole, the first film had a lot going on. There were a few more points of contention because Marvel wasn’t on board with the idea of making it a period piece. Among the lingering questions was whether or not Chris Evans should play Steve Rogers. Yes, that’s correct. When it came time to cast the gentleman superhero, he wasn’t initially considered. Read on to know more.

Related: Chris Evans Is A FAKE Captain America

RDJ referred Chris Evans over Sebastian Stan

Apparently, the casting team had originally planned to cast Sebastian Stan in the role of Captain America, but producer Joel Silver insisted on keeping Chris Evans in the role instead. He went so far as to call him in. However, RDJ pushed Chris Evans to become Captain America. And it was because of this push that he came to be who is now so famously known for.

Robert Downey Jr rejected Sebastian Stan and made Chris Evans Captain America

For ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’, Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard had decided on Sebastian Stan to play Steve Rogers, according to Tara Bennett and Paul Terry’s new book, ‘The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’. Nonetheless, Joel Silver and RDJ pushed Chris Evans to become Captain America and ultimately do his best. And it’s a good thing they did, too!

Related: Robert Downey Jr’s Role Is Not Over In MCU

Captain America in The Story of Marvel Studios

In the book, Chris discusses his decision to become Captain America and how he went about it. As expressed by him, there seems to have been “a lot of work involved in making these Marvel movies”. He further shares that the initial offer was for nine photos. However, it was later reduced to six. Even then, as Chris Evans says himself, “Six films can go on for quite some time”.

As any actor joining an MCU film or two would wonder, being a part of such a mega universe is a life-changing experience. As a result, Evans was afraid “the subsequent commitment would be too much” for him to handle. For the actor, this was not the case. Furthermore, he asserts that there are a few things in his life that have been more rewarding than this decision.

Video Credits: MovieFlame

Before he agreed to appear in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’, Marvel Studios wooed Evans several times. During this period, they also considered other actors, including John Krasinski, Wilson Bethel, and Wyatt Russell, for the role. Captain America is a role Evans’ mother encouraged him to take on, citing how persistent Marvel Studios was in their efforts to bring him on board. Either way, things worked out for the best in the end.

Do you think Sebastian Stan would have been a better choice for Marvel? Do you think Chris Evans’ career would have been the same if it wasn’t for RDJ? Let us know in the comment section below.