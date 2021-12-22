Robert Downey Jr. Finally Proves That He’s Team Scarlett!

Robert Downey Jr. may have been tight-lipped throughout Scarlett Johansson’s epic battle with Disney over her solo ‘Black Widow’ movie’s hybrid release, but it seems that he has finally shown whose side he is on! Know more here!

Robert Downey Jr. has been known in the industry for his ‘Stark’ similarly with his on-screen persona Tony Stark in Marvel Comic Universe (MCU). He is well-known for his witty and sarcastically funny character. So, naturally, when his agent ‘made’ him sit and record congratulatory videos for the Annual American Cinematheque Award recipients, he just couldn’t stop himself from being his true self.

But the interesting thing here is, one of the recipients of this prestigious award was his good friend and MCU co-star Scarlett Johansson, who hogged headlines for months after she sued media-giant Disney. While the entire film fraternity showed their support for 37-years-old ‘Black Widow’ actress, up until now RDJ has been the only one who has been tight-lipped about it. Here’s how RDJ praises Scarlett Johansson.

Earlier this year, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney, alleging that her contract was breached when the entertainment giant released the film on its Disney+ streaming service at the same time as its theatrical release.

According to Johansson, her contract with Disney’s Marvel Entertainment guaranteed a 90 days initial theatrical run as her bonus earnings were based on the film’s box-office ticket sales, which was slashed because of the hybrid release on the same day. ‘The Avengers’ actress’ petition reported that it had cost her millions of dollars.

In response, Disney claimed it (the release) had ‘fully complied’ with her contract and that her case is a ‘callous disregard’ of the effect of Covid-19 on the movie-going public.

Downey Jr. was one of the high-profile cast members, who had remained silent about the event – until now.

Scarlett Johansson Wins Annual American Cinematheque Award

Scarlett Johansson was recently awarded 2021’s annual American Cinematheque Award. The said honour is bestowed for their contribution to film. Johansson’s accolades include her starring roles in ‘Black Widow’, ‘Lost in Translation’, and ‘Ghost World’.

While her other Marvel co-actors such as Kevin Feige, Jon Favreau, and Chris Evans congratulated Scarlett on her victory, Robert Downey Jr. played devil’s advocate with his usual wit.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Hilarious, Foul-Mouthed Message for Scarlett Johansson

RDJ channelled took on his character Tony Stark aka Iron Man and pretended to be annoyed after doing multiple congratulatory videos of other celebrities like Laura Dern. “This is Hollywood, we f**ing love to congratulate ourselves”, said the Iron Man star mockingly.

“And as usual, 37 demands for Tom Holland, whose single objective is to proliferate the industry like a f***ing lawn fungus. Who’s left?” Robert Downey Jr. continued his fake trolling. Apparently, it was time for his co-actor, Scarlett Johansson.

Robert Downey Jr. Allies Scarlett Johansson

After joking about it for a bit, RDJ became genuinely and highly enthusiastic about Scarlett Johansson’s accomplishments. He showed his support for Johansson by making a subtle reference to the Disney dispute.

He said, “Scarlett, congratulations. I mean, you’re so deserving of this award. You’ve overcome so many obstacles to make space for yourself and others in a sea of overt and sub-intentional misogyny, exerted by everything from studios, directors, and producers to one-man toxic flotillas like me. Take it from me, Robert Downey Jr., the shortest leading man since Don Adams in ‘Get Smart’”. And, of course, he ended with, “F-ck you, Scarlett”.

In the meantime, Scarlett Johansson has patched up with Disney and is expected to be seen in Disney’s upcoming movie ‘Tower of Terror’ reboot. What are your thoughts on this entire fiasco? Are you excited about Scarlett ‘Black Widow’ Johansson’s upcoming projects? Comment below!