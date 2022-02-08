Robert Downey Jr., who portrays the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist, Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the MCU, has been replaced as the highest-grossing MCU actor by an underdog. Any guesses who the underdog is? Keep reading to find out!

Robert Downey Jr. is at the pinnacle of MCU as he played the superhero who helped Marvel gain its ground as a production house and established what would be known in the future as Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU set a benchmark for superhero movies in terms of both commercial and critical success. This is the reason he doesn’t come cheap, but following his exit post ‘Avengers: Endgame’, another Avenger superhero is now earning more per second. And no, it is not your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

Research from the Casino Bee has revealed the estimate of Avenger stars’ salaries per second. Downey topped the list for consecutive years, but that has just changed.

In last place is Thor’s Chris Hemsworth, taking home £3,479.67 for 12,300 seconds of screen time. In fifth place is Hulk’s Mark Ruffalo, earning £5,936.32 for just 5,340 seconds on screen.

Robert Downey Jr. Replaced as the Highest Earning Avenger by a Surprising Superhero!

In fourth place is Captain America’s Chris Evans with £5,976.77 for 14,640 seconds of screen time.

Scarlett Johansson, who starred as Black Widow, takes third place. She received a salary of £7,545.45 for each second of screen time, totalling 6,600 seconds of footage. The actress starred in a total of nine films, earning a combined salary of £49.8 million for her role as Natasha Romanov.

In the second place comes the fallen king of MCU Robert Downey Jr. clocking in at £11,000 per second for a massive 21,447 seconds of screen time. This is almost six hours of top-notch Marvel content, by far the most screen time compared to any other Marvel star. Downey only received a small amount of £368,000 for his debut role in 2008’s ‘Iron Man’, while ‘Avengers: Endgame’ saw him take home a ridiculous £55 million.

Video Credits: CBR

Taking the top spot, very surprisingly, is Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner, who is earning a mind-shattering £12,160.37 per second that he is on screen, throughout all his Marvel films. Renner totals a short 3,018 seconds (50 minutes) on screen. This screen time is spread across five films, giving him a combined salary of £36.7 million. This is excluding the payment he got or will get from his ‘Hawkeye’ series on Disney Plus.

The List Will Get Shuffled Again!

While Renner has taken Downey’s spot-on-top for highest salary per second, Tom Holland is slowly becoming the torchbearer of Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent interview with GQ, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ director claimed that Peter Parker is the new Tony Stark.

Video Credits: Movies Allies

Russo said:

“Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favourite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe.”

Who do you think will represent Marvel in the near future? Let us know your views in the comments box below.