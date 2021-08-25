Robert Downey Jr. Bagged Iron Man’s Role In The MCU Because Of His Flop Film

Many people know Robert Downey Jr. as a prolific actor and producer. However, his less than ideal past and unsuccessful movies made it quite difficult for him to get cast as one of Marvel’s most popular characters. Find out the challenges Robert Downey Jr. had to overcome in order to kick start one of the most successful movie franchises in Hollywood history.

Iron Man is arguably the most significant role in Robert Downey Jr.’s career. The actor has had some other notable performances, but none of those come close to that of Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Iron Man was not only important for Robert Downey Jr.’s career but also the future of the MCU as it is today.

Tony Stark has been at the heart of the MCU right since the first ‘Iron Man’ movie in 2008. It was in this character’s movie that audiences were introduced to the concept of S.H.I.E.L.D and ‘The Avengers’. Tony Stark is also responsible for the culmination of major comic book story adaptations like ‘Civil War’ and ‘Infinity Gauntlet’. If Robert Downey Jr. was not a good fit for the role and did not do a well enough job portraying Tony Stark, the MCU would have not been possible.

Entering the MCU was also just as important for Robert Downey Jr. as it was for Marvel Studios. Before the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. was not the kind of recognized actor that he is now. While the MCU made Robert Downey Jr. extremely wealthy, it also gave him the kind of mass recognition that he previously lacked.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Legal Troubles

To the surprise of many, the ‘Due Date’ star has had problems with the law in the past. This is because Robert Downey Jr. struggles with substance abuse. The actor says that he was introduced to drugs at a very young age. This was a result of his upbringing, a lot of which took place in Hollywood at a time when there was a serious lack of professionalism on sets. Robert Downey Jr. has admitted that he was dealing with drug addiction even during the late 1980s despite his career being relatively new. The actor was even forced to attend rehab during this time. However, after getting out, Robert Downey Jr. fired the manager who put him there. His visit to the rehabilitation centre in the 1980s did not help as his problems with substance abuse still continued.

These struggles only escalated in the 1990s. Robert Downey Jr.’s partner at that time, Sarah Jessica Parker, left him due to his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Soon after this, Robert Downey Jr. was once again made to attend a drug rehab program, this time by the court. The actor escaped this facility and was then sent to prison as a punishment. This cycle of attending rehab centres and escaping them continued for most of the 1990s and early 2000s until Robert Downey Jr. finally got clean. All things considered, Robert Downey Jr.’s first flop film was made after this dark period of his life.

The Movie That Robert Downey Jr. Used To Become Iron Man

In 2005, Robert Downey Jr. starred in a movie with Val Kilmer called ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’. The movie was about a burglar (played by Robert Downey Jr.) who is pretending to be an actor in Los Angeles when he suddenly gets involved in a murder investigation.

This was Robert Downey Jr.’s first flop film. The actor has himself said that the movie ‘bombed’. However, ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ did end up becoming one of the most important movies of Robert Downey Jr.’s career. It was after proving that he could star in an action movie like ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ that Robert Downey Jr. was considered to play Tony Stark. Even though the movie might have not been the success that it was meant to be, it elevated Robert Downey Jr.’s career to new heights.

