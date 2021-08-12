Has Robert Downey Jr. abandoned his friend Scarlett Johansson in her fight against Disney?

Ever since the story of Scarlett Johansson suing Disney broke out, there has been complete silence from Scarlett’s co-stars, especially her close pal, Robert Downey Jr. This makes us all wonder if all is well between the two or is Scarlett upset with Robert over something? Does this silence of Robert Downey mean that Scarlett is all alone in her battle against Disney? Before we go any further, let’s first find out why Scarlett sued Disney?

THE REASON BEHIND SCARLETT JOHANSSON’S LAWSUIT AGAINST DISNEY

A few days back Scarlett Johansson sued Disney, which owns Marvel Studios for allegedly encroaching her contract of releasing ‘Black Widow’ both in the theatres and the online streaming platform Disney+ in the US and a few other countries.

According to “Wall Street Journal”, the lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court in Los Angeles on Thursday. The actress in her defence states that she had an agreement with Disney that the film will only be released in the theatres and her fees would depend on the performance of the movie at the box office. The statement read as,

“Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson realize the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel”.

Robert Downey Jr. has abandoned his friend Scarlett Johansson in her battle against Disney

It was also reported that due to the film being released on the streaming service, Johansson has to undergo a loss of as much as $ 50 million in bonuses.

HOW DID DISNEY REACT TO THE LAWSUIT?

Disney didn’t remain silent on this matter and released a stern statement saying, “The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

WHY HASN’T ROBERT DOWNEY JR COME OUT IN SUPPORT OF SCARLETT JOHANSSON?

After the news of the lawsuit became public, we all have been expecting not just Robert Downey Jr, but other co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo to openly support Scarlett Johansson in her battle against Disney. However, none of the actors have spoken even a single word regarding this matter, and this only makes us think that, maybe, they are too afraid to speak up against the production company as they don’t want to jeopardize their career.

We don’t really know why Robert Downey Jr. or any other actor didn’t come in support of Scarlett but we just hope that this doesn’t cause any tiff between their friendship.

MARVEL STUDIOS PRESIDENT KEVIN FEIGE’S REACTION TO DISNEY’S STATEMENT

According to former Hollywood reporter editor Matt Belloni, Kevin is angry and embarrassed over Disney’s response. He mentioned in his newsletter that, “And make no mistake: Feige is p*ssed. He’s a company man, and not prone to corporate showdowns or shouting matches. But I’m told he’s angry and embarrassed. He lobbied Disney against the day-and-date plan for Black Widow, preferring the big screen exclusivity and not wanting to upset his talent. And then when the sh*it hit the fan, the movie started tanking, and Johansson’s team threatened litigation, he wanted Disney to make this right with her. (Disney declined to comment on Feige)”.

What do you think is the real reason behind Robert Downy Jr.’s silence?